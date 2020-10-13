Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digital Content is Key for Retail Brands to Stay Relevant, says ODN Digital CEO Narinder Mahajan

It was crystal-clear that the demand for creative content was pertinent; and in the last five years we have served over 1000+ content production and design projects with more than 250+ online and consumer brands in India, Middle East and APAC.” "We have our eyes on the market and are evolving with the trends.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:44 IST
Digital Content is Key for Retail Brands to Stay Relevant, says ODN Digital CEO Narinder Mahajan

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) This pandemic made all of us learn to shop from homes for months. And now with the upcoming festive season sale consumers have made a beeline for online shopping. In the US alone online shopping increased by 30%. Similar behaviour is seen in markets closer home. Brands have shown a whopping demand spike across online channels. Post pandemic, consumers are set to sever ties with brands if the experience is not “safe". Traditional brands have had to hence “digitize" themselves overnight. Going online requires the right technology, resources and a laser sharp focus on data. To woo digital eyeballs, the right form of content is crucial. ODN Digital Services, a pioneer in eCommerce Content Production is racing ahead with this opportunity, combining data and design to help brands effectively magnify their online presence.

With 200+ top notch global brands in its portfolio ODN Digital Services is a probable market leader in the retail and eCommerce sector. They offer eCommerce Content production as the core service - covering Product shoots, Rich Media Production A+ Content, Digital Creatives, Marketing graphics and byte size videos. Flipkart, Myntra, Fossil, Noon are some of the key brands and marketplaces that they work for. Armed with a keen design sense, several legacy brands have also signed up ODN for Digital and Social Media Creatives.

What works for ODN is its forward-thinking approach to Retail as an industry. And working with global brands means they are always ahead of the curve in Design & Innovation. According to Narinder Mahajan, CEO and Co-founder, ODN Digital, “Brands look for a partner who understands their business and gives them scale & quality at speed. Attention span is wafer thin. Quality, trendy content grabs eyeballs and converts customers faster. This is where the #ODN Promise of Quality, Speed, Value and Service comes handy. Our studios do world class content production in 4 weeks flat, start -to- finish and our customers love us for that!” Little wonder therefore that 90% of ODN Digital’s new business comes through word-of-mouth and referrals. And since their inception, they have had a zero-churn rate.

“We wish to attain the status of being the best ecommerce and Digital Marketing Content Services provider for online brands in every shape and form,” adds Narinder. Narinder who is a NIFT graduate and spent a long time in the retail industry working for Snapdeal, Tradus, Spencers, etc., started ODN Digital Services in 2015. "During my time in Snapdeal in 2015, I witnessed an investment spike in the e-commerce, digital marketing, and technology and fulfilments sectors. It was crystal-clear that the demand for creative content was pertinent; and in the last five years we have served over 1000+ content production and design projects with more than 250+ online and consumer brands in India, Middle East and APAC.” "We have our eyes on the market and are evolving with the trends. The overall internet ecommerce spends are expected to be at 21k Crores in 2021 and with FMCG, CD, BFSI and Telecom being our next focus, we are confident that more than 50% of India’s internet ad spends will see a rise, and over the next two years we plan to expand it to F&L categories across Middle East and APAC," added Narinder.

ODN Digital plans to create an impact in the video commerce & marketing content this year. This initiative, according to the company, is set to bolster the Digital India campaign and enable brands to reach and connect with their customers with the right message in the online space. Image: Narinder Mahajan, Co-founder & CEO, ODN Digital PWR PWR

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...

I'm a different person: Sandra Oh rules out return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Hollywood star Sandra Oh says she will not return to the long-running medical drama Greys Anatomy, even if the show was ending. The 49-year-old actor owes much of her success to the Shonda Rhimes-created series in which she played the role ...

Govt asks agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules

The government on Tuesday asked the agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules of global standards for the farmers benefit, while industry body CropLife India pitched for stable policy and regulatory regime to boost the growth o...

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020