Coca-Cola India Releases Sustainability Update Video 2019-20

Highlights focus towards building sustainable communities as a foundation for sustainable businessNew Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Marking the completion of a decade of sustainability reporting, Coca-Cola India today released its Sustainability Update Video for the year 2019-20. In line with the Company's principle of 'building sustainable communities as foundations for sustainable businesses', the sustainability video showcases Coca-Cola's commitment towards its purpose to 'Refresh the world and make a difference', and is testimony to the positive impact that the Company endeavors to make towards society. The video also encompasses key highlights from the Sustainability Update 19-20

Commenting on the video release of the Sustainability Update 2019-20, Mr. Ishteyaque Amjad, Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability said, "Our purpose of Refreshing the World and Making a Difference has guided us well all throughout, by keeping the Company on course of creating loved brands and doing business sustainably. This approach was further enhanced in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the Company took prudent decisions and steadfast interventions to help its compatriots and communities face unprecedented challenges. Since the past one decade we have been publishing our Sustainability Update, to transparently highlight the initiatives undertaken by us via multiple partnerships and stakeholder engagements, also to convey the impact created with their collaboration. This time, we have taken a step ahead by releasing a video which encompasses highlights from the Sustainability Update 19-20. Our humble yet consistent efforts are in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and we truly believe that no-one should be left behind. Happy to share our progress through this video which briefly captures our journey and efforts and ties into a beautiful story." The video can be viewed from here: https://www.coca-colaindia.com/videos/sustainability-update-2019-2020-video Do enjoy watching the same.