NICDC Logistics Data Services extends its services to Nepal and Bangladesh

NICDC Logistics Data Services-NLDS (formerly DMICDC Logistics Data Services, DLDS) extended its services to Nepal and Bangladesh after the consent of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) to install the RFID readers at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at India-Nepal and India-Bangladesh border. Extension of services in the Nepal and Bangladesh region marks a successful growth story for NLDS and is a first step towards utilizing NLDS services for improving global logistics. With this expansion, exporters and importers from Nepal and Bangladesh can track the movement of their containers through Logistics Databank Portal www.ldb.co.in and a mobile application named "NICDC-LDB" . Following ICPs will come under the ambit of the expansion: • Agartala-India-Bangladesh Border • Petrapole-India-Bangladesh border • Jogbani-India-Nepal border • Raxaul-India-Nepal Border With this coverage ICPs located at Agartala, Jogbani, and Raxaul will help in road movement container tracking and Petrapole ICP will help in rail movement container tracking.

Speaking on the development, Mr. K. Sanjay Murthy, IAS, CEO & MD, NICDC (National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation) and Chairman, NLDS said, "The new extension of services reiterates our vision and commitment of streamlining logistics across the country and the brand's ambition to improve the EXIM trade, reduce the logistics cost and pave the way for India to become a logistics hub." Commenting on the occasion Mr. Ichiro Oshima, CEO NLDS said, "Since its inception in Dec 2015, NLDS has played a vital role in enhancing the operations of the Ports and Maritime Industry in India. While aiming at 100% container volume tracking in India, this expansion will certainly mark a great milestone in bringing efficiency in Logistics and Supply Chain Industry." Before NLDS came into existence, operators handled logistics independently through autonomous systems, which led to delays and inefficient tracking. Through its flagship product, LDB (Logistics Data Bank), NLDS streamlined container movement and today serve 25 port terminals while handling 96% of the country's total container volume. Mr. Abhishek Chaudhary, VP-Corp. Affairs-NICDC and Director NLDS said, "NLDS expansion in Nepal and Bangladesh region will help importers and exporters of Nepal, Bangladesh and India to have better visibility of their container movement and further plan and reduce their logistics cost." NLDS container tracking solution and its analytics report have significantly benefited various stakeholders in the supply chain operations, by considerably reducing the port dwell time and overall transportation time for export and import of shipments.

About NICDC Logistics Data services: NICDC Logistics Data Services (NLDS), formerly DMICDC Logistics Data Services (DLDS) is a joint venture between the Government of India represented by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Japanese IT major NEC Corporation, with 50:50 equity participation. NLDS was formed to effectively leveraging ICT across the Indian Logistics Sector, inculcate best practices across the various processes, and work towards bringing efficiency in the supply chain. The company aims at bringing visibility and transparency in the Logistics environment, streamline the operations across the supply chain and help in the Government's plan of improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' in India. The objective is to provide the Export-Import Container visibility service across PAN India along with comparative performance metrics for all Logistics Container Operators to enable the users in making informed decisions. The flagship product of the company 'Logistics Data Bank System (LDB System)' is an overarching solution that integrates the information available with various agencies across the supply chain to provide detailed real-time information within a single window.