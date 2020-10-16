Applications invited for The 2021 Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards

2 National Honourees will win scholarships of USD 5000, trophies and medals GURGAON, India, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 'Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards', organized by Pramerica Life Insurance Ltd. (PLIL), is now inviting applications from school students from Classes VI-XII who have made a meaningful difference in their communities through volunteer service. Children can apply for these awards on www.spiritofcommunityindia.com. The last date for submission of completed and certified applications is January 31, 2021. Announcing the launch of the 2021 program, Mr Anoop Pabby, Managing Director & CEO, Pramerica Life Insurance, said, "For the last 10 years, the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards has been felicitating students who have shown passion, courage and conviction to make a positive change in the society. This year, we want to celebrate the contributions of youth volunteers who have shown us that the Spirit of Humanity can never be defeated; not by a pandemic, not by a lockdown, and not by a global crisis." From the applications received, 12 entries will qualify for national-level judging. An eminent jury panel will select two from among them as national honourees, who will each win a scholarship of INR 3,50,000, a beautifully engraved gold medallion, and a trophy for their school. The rest of the finalists will receive certificates and silver medallions. 20 more students will be selected as runners-up who will receive certificates and beautifully engraved bronze medallions.

Over the last 10 years, more than 45,000 children have participated in the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards and 850+ have been recognized at a national level for their community service efforts. About the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards Introduced in 2010 in India, the 'Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards' is an annual nationwide search to identify and recognize school students who have made a positive difference in their communities through volunteer community service.

The prestigious awards programme organized by Pramerica Life Insurance is the India chapter of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, the largest youth recognition programme in the United States based exclusively on volunteer service. The programme was introduced in the U.S. in 1995 by Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI), PLIL's international Joint Venture partner. India is the 8th country outside the United States to conduct the Awards programme. Other participating countries include PFI subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Ireland, China, Brazil and Poland. About Pramerica Life Insurance Limited In India, Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a JV company of Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc.; which is a 140-year-old corporation and has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America; and DIL (DHFL Investments Limited). Prudential Financial, Inc. companies include the Prudential Insurance Company of America, one of the largest life insurance companies in U.S.A. Its International Insurance segment creates and distributes individual life insurance, retirement and related products in countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Brazil and Argentina. Prudential Financial, Inc. also provides life insurance products for middle income and mass affluent markets across Japan, Mexico, and has joint ventures in Chile, China, Malaysia, India and Indonesia.

Pramerica Life Insurance is headquartered at Gurugram in India and has over 2360 employees. It proudly protects over 1.8 crore lives in India (as on September 2019) and is committed to cater to their customers' various financial protection needs such as securing their child's future, retirement planning, savings and wealth creation. The company's vision is to ensure that every life that it touches feels secure and enriched. The company has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which address specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. It is committed to provide quality financial advice to its customers. It advises, guides and enables its customers to make informed insurance decisions that help them meet their life's short term and long-term goals. For more details, you can visit our website www.pramericalife.in.

