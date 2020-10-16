Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Airways hit with UK data watchdog's biggest-ever fine

Explaining why the final penalty was substantially lower than first suggested, the regulator said it considered representations from BA and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended the travel industry. "We are pleased the ICO recognises that we have made considerable improvements to the security of our systems since the attack and that we fully co-operated with its investigation," BA said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:07 IST
British Airways hit with UK data watchdog's biggest-ever fine

Britain's data protection watchdog said on Friday it has fined British Airways 20 million pounds - its biggest such penalty to date - for failing to protect data that left more than 400,000 of its customers' details the subject of a 2018 cyber attack. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said its investigators found BA should have identified weaknesses in its security and resolved them with measures available at the time, which would have prevented the data breach.

"Their failure to act was unacceptable and affected hundreds of thousands of people, which may have caused some anxiety and distress as a result," the ICO said. BA said in a statement that it had alerted customers as soon as it became aware of the attack.

The penalty was considerably less than the 183.4 million pounds the ICO proposed last year - in part reflecting the crisis the airline industry is now facing due to COVID-19. Still, shares in BA's Anglo-Spanish parent IAG slid to session lows following the announcement. By 0917 GMT, they were 3% lower at 93.2 pence.

On Monday, IAG announced it was replacing BA's chief executive Alex Cruz with Aer Lingus boss Sean Doyle with immediate effect. 'SEVERE FAILING'

Announcing the penalty, the regulator said its investigators found that BA did not detect the attack on June 22, 2018 - but was alerted by a third party more than two months later, on Sept. 5. The ICO added that it was not clear whether or when the company would have identified the attack itself.

"This was considered to be a severe failing because of the number of people affected and because any potential financial harm could have been more significant," it said. Explaining why the final penalty was substantially lower than first suggested, the regulator said it considered representations from BA and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended the travel industry.

"We are pleased the ICO recognises that we have made considerable improvements to the security of our systems since the attack and that we fully co-operated with its investigation," BA said in a statement. Other major cyber incidents in the recent past include another London-listed airline, easyJet, which earlier this year said hackers had accessed the email and travel details of around 9 million customers.

U.S. hotel operator Marriott International in March suffered its second data incident in less than two years, with information of about 5.2 million its hotel guests suffering a breach. ($1 = 0.7736 pounds)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Death rate rising in U.S. jails, Reuters data project finds

The death rate in more than 500 top U.S. jails has risen more than 8 since the last official data was released in 2016, a Reuters investigation found, led overwhelmingly by people never convicted of their alleged crime.After leveling off in...

Racial tensions rise in South Africa over farm killing

A tense standoff between white farmers and Black activists gripped the South African town of Senekal Friday, as two men accused of killing a white farm manager were to appear in court. More than 100 police patrolled the area in front of the...

Curfew comes into force in French cities

French restaurants, cinemas and theatres are trying to figure out how to survive a new curfew aimed at stemming the flow of record new virus infections. France registered more than 30,000 virus cases Thursday, its highest single-day jump si...

Centre opposed formation of Lokur panel to downplay stubble burning issue: AAP

Welcoming the Supreme Courts decision to form Lokur committee to look into stubble burning, the AAP on Friday claimed that the Centre did not favour the panels formation as it wanted to downplay the stubble burning issue. The apex court has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020