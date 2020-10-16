Left Menu
Development News Edition

Micromax creates Rs 500-crore war chest to launch 'in' sub-brand

Speaking to PTI, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma said there is a huge demand for smartphones made by Indian companies and that has gained more traction after the recent Indo-Chinese tension. "Our new 'in' brand is not just aimed at cashing in on the sentiment...We wanted to come back with a complete strategy, backed by feature-rich products...we will invest Rs 500 crore over the next 12-18 months in R&D, marketing and sprucing up manufacturing," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:27 IST
Micromax creates Rs 500-crore war chest to launch 'in' sub-brand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Homegrown handset maker Micromax has created a Rs 500 crore war chest for its new 'in' sub-brand as it looks to make a comeback in the Indian market and take on Chinese giants like Xiaomi. Speaking to PTI, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma said there is a huge demand for smartphones made by Indian companies and that has gained more traction after the recent Indo-Chinese tension.

"Our new 'in' brand is not just aimed at cashing in on the sentiment...We wanted to come back with a complete strategy, backed by feature-rich products...we will invest Rs 500 crore over the next 12-18 months in R&D, marketing and sprucing up manufacturing," he said. Once a market leader, Micromax lost its position to players like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo as these Chinese giants captured the Indian market with their aggressively priced smartphones and massive marketing spends.

However, supply chain disruption due to COVID-19 and growing anti-China sentiment, Chinese smartphone brands saw their market share in India fall to 72 per cent in the June 2020 quarter from 81 per cent in the preceding three months (as per Counterpoint Research). Sharma explained that three factors have played a role in this decision to bring in the new brand.

"The six per cent support through PLI is big and with the government support, we will be able to fight more aggressively. The second is the whole Indo-China situation, we heard from analysts and dealers that there is a demand for phones from Indian companies and that is going to be long-term," he said. Sharma added that the market has evolved over the last few years and that the company is working on bringing devices that can meet the demands of the millennials.

PLI extends an incentive of 4 to 6 per cent on incremental sales (over the base year) of goods under target segments that are manufactured in India to eligible companies, for a period of five years subsequent to the base year (2019-20). Earlier this month, the government had cleared 16 proposals from domestic and international companies entailing an investment of Rs 11,000 crore under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to manufacture mobile phones worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore over the next five years.

"Our endeavour is to bring India on the global smartphone map again with India-made mobile phones. A bulk of the smartphones that we bring will be priced between Rs 7,000-20,000 and we could go beyond that as well. We are looking at performance-packed devices, including gaming phones," he said. 'in' brand phones will be manufactured at the company's two facilities in Bhiwadi and Hyderabad that have a capacity of 2 million units a month. Micromax is also working on strengthening its retail and distribution network. It currently has a retail presence of more 10,000 outlets and over 1,000 service centres across India.

While Sharma did not comment on the number of devices that will be introduced, he said 'in' brand will be available in the festive season. "We want to offer phones with uncompromised performance, secure user experience and not give them a phone with bloatware or filled with ads that are currently available," he said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

US industrial production fell a sharp 0.6% in September

US industrial production fell 0.6 per cent in September, the weakest showing since industrial output tumbled in the spring when the economy was slowed by widespread lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus. The Federal Reserve reported Frid...

Chirag claims he is Modi's 'Hanuman', BJP calls LJP leader 'vote katua'

LJP chief Chirag Paswan asserted on Friday he is Narendra Modis Hanuman and that the prime minister lives in his heart. Paswans statement came on a day when he was excoriated by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who called the LJP leader a ...

NFL-Colts close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility on Friday after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said. The Colts did not say how many tests had been positive and added...

Merkel: EU summit on China called off as virus resurges

A planned European Union summit on the blocs China policy that was to be held in Berlin next month has been called off because of the resurgent coronavirus pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday. The 27-nation EUs leaders had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020