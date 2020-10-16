Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts home loan rate to 7 pc; at par with SBI

The effective borrowing rate for loans under Rs 30 lakh for SBI is at 7 per cent with a 0.05 per cent concession for women borrowers, as per its website. Kotak Mahindra Bank also announced halving of processing fees on car loans, two-wheeler loans, and borrowings for agri business, commercial vehicle and construction equipment finance, as per a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:59 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts home loan rate to 7 pc; at par with SBI
"The Indian economy is steadily moving towards normalcy and we are seeing the early signs of the return of consumer confidence and demand," the bank's group president for consumer banking Shanti Ekambaram said. Image Credit: ANI

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday reduced its interest rate on home loans to 7 per cent, at par with market leader SBI's offering. The city-headquartered lender also announced a slew of other offers, including loan processing fees waivers and faster online approvals on retail and agricultural loan products, as part of the festive offers christened as 'Khushi Ka Season'.

It can be noted that credit growth is at a multi-year low of under 6 per cent despite a lot of efforts to push lending by the authorities in the high liquidity environment. Analysts and bankers have been flagging concerns over stress developing in the otherwise resilient retail segment amid the reverses faced by the economy, which is set to contract by nearly 10 per cent in the current financial year.

"The Indian economy is steadily moving towards normalcy and we are seeing the early signs of the return of consumer confidence and demand," the bank's group president for consumer banking Shanti Ekambaram said. The new scheme will be for a month and will address a customer's needs ranging from borrowing to shopping to payments to savings, she said.

The bank said home loans will be starting at 7 per cent per annum and those savings of up to Rs 20 lakh can accrue on balance transfer cases, wherein a customer of rival lender switches to the bank. The effective borrowing rate for loans under Rs 30 lakh for SBI is at 7 per cent with a 0.05 per cent concession for women borrowers, as per its website.

Kotak Mahindra Bank also announced a halving of processing fees on car loans, two-wheeler loans, and borrowings for agribusiness, commercial vehicle and construction equipment finance, as per a statement. Further, customers opening new savings bank accounts will get a voucher of Rs 250 which can be spent on Flipkart or Amazon, as per the statement.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

German 10-year bond yields set for biggest weekly drop since June

Germanys 10-year bond yield was set for its biggest weekly drop since June, but markets stabilised on Friday near seven-month lows following Thursdays flight from risk prompted by measures to curb coronavirus infections in Europe. Safe-have...

E-commerce boom delivers rare jobs boost to Irish economy

Parcel delivery firm DPD said on Friday it would add 700 new employees in Ireland to keep up with a boom in online shopping, rare jobs boost in an economy where COVID-19 disruption has tripled the unemployment rate. While Irelands large mul...

Highest number of NEET qualifying candidates from Tripura, followed by Maharashtra: National Testing Agency.

Highest number of NEET qualifying candidates from Tripura, followed by Maharashtra National Testing Agency....

Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts home loan rate to 7 pc; at par with SBI

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday reduced its interest rate on home loans to 7 per cent, at par with market leader SBIs offering. The city-headquartered lender also announced a slew of other offers, including loan processi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020