HDFC Bank Partners with Amazon for GREAT INDIAN FESTIVAL Sale

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 12:45 IST
Save up to Rs 12,000 with HDFC Bank cards and Easy EMIMumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India HDFC Bank today announced its partnership with Amazon for the GREAT INDIAN FESTIVAL sale. As part of the partnership, the bank will offer 10% instant discount on Amazon during the GREAT INDIAN FESTIVAL sale from October 16th – 23rd, thereby making it even more affordable for customers to purchase using the bank's credit and debit cards on the leading e-commerce portal

The partnership with Amazon is part of the bank's annual financial services dhamaka - 'Festive Treats.'Dates Max Discount on Credit Card & Credit Card EMI Max Discount on Debit Card & Debit Card EMI16th - 17th October Rs 1,750 Rs 1,25018th - 19th October Rs 1,500 Rs 50020th - 23rd October Rs 1,500 Rs 500 TOTAL: Rs 4,750 Total: Rs 2,250 + Bonus offer of Rs 7,250*BONUS OFFER 1Additional CashBack of Rs 1,250 on Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI on single transaction worth Rs 30,000 & above BONUS OFFER 2Additional CashBack of Rs 6,000 on Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI on single transaction worth Rs 1,00,000 & above Extra Savings via SmartBuy5X Reward Points on Infinia & Diners Black 5% CashBack on Debit/Credit Card*To know full offer details – click hereTo calculate your savings – click hereAdditionally, HDFC Bank has tied up with major retail brands to offer discounts, cashbacks and extra reward points on both in-store and on-line purchases. Online majors such as Amazon, TataCliq, Myntra, Pepperfry, Swiggy, Bigbasket and Grofers will offer special deals during this time. Leading retail and consumer brands like Lifestyle, Arvind Fashion Brands, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Brands, Bata, Adidas, Reebok, Monte Carlo. Vijay sales, Kohinoor Electronics are a few big names that will offer up to 10% Cashback on various products and services

"We believe the association with Amazon with additional offers and savings from us will also give further impetus to economic growth in the country," said Mr. Parag Rao, Country Head - Payment Business, Merchant Acquiring Services and Marketing, HDFC Bank. "In the past 2-3 months we have seen renewed customer interest and buying patterns. We see this continuing through the festive season as well. Our partnership with Amazon under Bank's Festive Treats is one more example of making it bigger and better for our customers. We are confident that we'll fulfill every dream of our customers in this festive season."About HDFC BANKFor information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com PWRPWR

