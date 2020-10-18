Left Menu
American Air to run Boeing 737 Max at year end - Bloomberg News

737 Max will serve the Miami-New York corridor once a day starting Dec. 29 through Jan. 4, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-18/american-air-sets-new-daily-miami-n-y-flight-for-737-max-debut?sref=WJKVI5nK. The airline will "take a phased approach" to returning the Max to service once it is approved to fly, including whether to extend the Miami-New York flight beyond Jan. 4, according to the report. American Airlines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

