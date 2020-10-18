American Air to run Boeing 737 Max at year end - Bloomberg News

American Airlines Group Inc plans to run Boeing Co 737 Max passenger flights at the year end for the first time since the aircraft's grounding in March 2019, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. 737 Max will serve the Miami-New York corridor once a day starting Dec. 29 through Jan. 4, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-18/american-air-sets-new-daily-miami-n-y-flight-for-737-max-debut?sref=WJKVI5nK.

The airline will "take a phased approach" to returning the Max to service once it is approved to fly, including whether to extend the Miami-New York flight beyond Jan. 4, according to the report. American Airlines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.