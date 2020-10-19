Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero MotoCorp launches new edition of Splendor

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Monday launched a new edition of its iconic Splendor motorcycle priced at Rs 64,470 (ex-showroom Delhi) A first-of-its-kind initiative in the motorcycle category, the new edition of Splendor can be customised with the graphics of customer's choice at the time of purchase, Hero MotoCorp said in a release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:55 IST
Hero MotoCorp launches new edition of Splendor

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Monday launched a new edition of its iconic Splendor motorcycle priced at Rs 64,470 (ex-showroom Delhi)

A first-of-its-kind initiative in the motorcycle category, the new edition of Splendor can be customised with the graphics of customer's choice at the time of purchase, Hero MotoCorp said in a release. The unique concept is a result of the company's innovative 'Hero CoLabs' contest. Launched on April 7 this year, Hero CoLabs provided the ideal platform to enthusiasts, brand fans, students and professionals to showcase their creativity and design skill, it said. As part of the contest, participants from across the country created graphic design themes for the Splendor+ motorcycle. Out of the thousands of entries, the top three designs have been put into production, said the release. “This is an excellent example of Hero MotoCorp's new Vision and Mission of moving ahead with a collaborative approach and achieving synergy between the digital and physical world. Within five months, we have put the winning designs, from the contest, into production and made them available to our customers. We will continue to bring more such creative initiatives in the future," said Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, Hero MotoCorp. These three designs are now available to customers to choose from and have one of them installed on their new motorcycle, the automaker said, adding customers can choose to purchase the motorcycle without any graphics as well.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Bypolls: Fight between Cong& BJP in RR Nagar, triangular

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday said it would be a straight fight between the Congress and the ruling BJP in R R Nagar constituency during the November 3 bypolls and a triangular contest in Sira, wh...

JICA to share Japanese expertise in track maintenance, rail welding with IR

Japanese expertise in indicator-based methods and ultrasonic detection will be shared with India for track maintenance and rail welding, as part of coordination between the Railway Ministry and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JI...

Wayne Rooney tests negative for COVID-19

Former England striker Wayne Rooney on Monday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19. However, Rooney also added that he is angry after being forced into self-isolation. The 34-year-old is currently essaying the role of player-c...

One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian on Monday, said Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier in the day, the encounter between the terrorists and security forces started at Melhora area of Shopian.P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020