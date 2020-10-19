Hero MotoCorp launches new edition of Splendor

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Monday launched a new edition of its iconic Splendor motorcycle priced at Rs 64,470 (ex-showroom Delhi)

A first-of-its-kind initiative in the motorcycle category, the new edition of Splendor can be customised with the graphics of customer's choice at the time of purchase, Hero MotoCorp said in a release. The unique concept is a result of the company's innovative 'Hero CoLabs' contest. Launched on April 7 this year, Hero CoLabs provided the ideal platform to enthusiasts, brand fans, students and professionals to showcase their creativity and design skill, it said. As part of the contest, participants from across the country created graphic design themes for the Splendor+ motorcycle. Out of the thousands of entries, the top three designs have been put into production, said the release. “This is an excellent example of Hero MotoCorp's new Vision and Mission of moving ahead with a collaborative approach and achieving synergy between the digital and physical world. Within five months, we have put the winning designs, from the contest, into production and made them available to our customers. We will continue to bring more such creative initiatives in the future," said Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, Hero MotoCorp. These three designs are now available to customers to choose from and have one of them installed on their new motorcycle, the automaker said, adding customers can choose to purchase the motorcycle without any graphics as well.