Left Menu
Development News Edition

InvITs to acquire over Rs 4 lakh cr of infra assets in five years: Icra

In total, operational assets worth Rs 5-6 lakh crore exist in the roads and the power sectors itself, he said, pointing out that this makes Icra arrive at its estimate of Rs 4 lakh crore investments by the InvITs alone.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:39 IST
InvITs to acquire over Rs 4 lakh cr of infra assets in five years: Icra

Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are likely to acquire infrastructure assets worth over Rs 4 lakh crore in the next five years as the market matures, a domestic ratings agency said on Tuesday. At present, there are six InvITs which have raised over Rs 27,600 crore from investors, while a seventh entity is in advanced stage of raising Rs 25,200 crore, Icra said. The total value of assets under these seven InvITs is estimated at Rs 1.3 lakh crore and InvITs are likely to gain significant traction in the next few years, it said. An InvIT is like a mutual fund, which enables direct investment of small amounts of money from individual/institutional investors in infrastructure projects to earn a portion of the income as return. "Over the next four to five years, InvITs have the potential to acquire infrastructure assets worth Rs 4 lakh crore, of which Rs. 1.5 lakh crore could come from the unit capital raised from investors," the agency said. InvITs have the potential of channelising significant long-term capital (like pension and insurance funds) into the infrastructure sector. The state-run PowerGrid Corporation and National Highways Authority of India are planning to transfer some of their operational assets to InvIT platforms, the agency said, pointing out that roads, transmission, telecom, and renewable energy are the key sectors which carry huge potential for asset monetisation through the InvIT route. Icra's Group Head for corporate sector ratings Shubham Jain said over the last decade, India has seen significant infrastructure asset creation, especially in the roads and the power sector. "Most of these assets have also built some track record of operations, thereby reducing the uncertainties on cash flows to a major extent and are prospective candidates for InvITs," he said. In total, operational assets worth Rs 5-6 lakh crore exist in the roads and the power sectors itself, he said, pointing out that this makes Icra arrive at its estimate of Rs 4 lakh crore investments by the InvITs alone. The instrument has become an attractive investment vehicle as regulatory and taxation regime governing InvITs have significantly evolved over the years, the agency said. For long-term investors having investments in Indian infrastructure assets or plans of the same, the InvIT would form a preferred route, it said, adding stable regulations and a taxation regime, and a conducive macro environment will be required to support investors' appetite. Besides monetising operational projects, InvITs also provide a platform for future asset monetisation for developers, thereby providing some certainty on the realisation of their investments in infrastructure assets, Jain said. Jain also said InvITs will help in releasing capital invested in operational projects regularly which can be used for deployment in future developmental projects, thereby keeping the infrastructure investment cycle running.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian defence ministry rejects 'unacceptable' proposal to cut military staff

Russias Defence Ministry on Tuesday said it had rejected a string of unacceptable austerity measures proposed by the Finance Ministry that would cut some 100,000 troops. In a proposal submitted to the countrys security council this month, t...

I-T survey to be conducted only after nod from high-ranked officers: CBDT

Income tax surveys to collect information for scrutiny assessment will be undertaken by the tax deducted at source TDS directorate only after approval from principal chief commissioner or chief commissioner level officer, the Central Board ...

France shuts Paris mosque in crackdown after teacher's beheading

France ordered the temporary closure of a mosque outside Paris on Tuesday, part of a crackdown on Muslims who incite hatred after the decapitation of a teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad. The Grand Mosque of Pa...

BoB ties up with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for auto finance

State-owned Bank of Baroda BoB on Tuesday announced a tie up with Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM to enable finance options for the automakers customers and dealers. Following the pact, BoB will be one of the preferred financiers for the entire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020