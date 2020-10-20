Left Menu
Make your Kitchen Hygienic and Elegant with Häfele Blanco Kitchen Sinks and Faucets

To help attain the highest level of disinfection and prevention of germ growth on the surfaces, Häfele brings to you the Blanco Kitchen Sinks and Faucets with the unique built-in Hygiene+Plus property of their SILGRANITTM PuraDurTM II surface. The new Tartufo finish of the Blanco Sinks and Faucets brings the utmost elegance to your kitchens and interiors through its golden-brown blend.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:45 IST
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)Häfele, the international leader in Interior Functionality, introduces Blanco Kitchen and Faucets, where hygiene meets design. In these times where hygiene has become the top concern for everyone, all the sections of the household are given utmost care and cleansing. Kitchen, the heart of a home is where hygiene is at the forefront and with most of us experimenting with our culinary skills, this area of our household has become more productive owing to the stay at home situations. Whether it is cooking, eating or preparation of food, every process needs one to properly disinfect the food items, containers and utensils involved. To achieve complete sanitation, one needs the environment of the kitchen to be conducive to this process. To help attain the highest level of disinfection and prevention of germ growth on the surfaces, Häfele brings to you the Blanco Kitchen Sinks and Faucets with the unique built-in Hygiene+Plus property of their SILGRANITTM PuraDurTM II surface. This patented hygiene protection formula acts as a shield against dirt and bacteria, reducing bacterial growth by 98%. The new Tartufo finish of the Blanco Sinks and Faucets brings the utmost elegance to your kitchens and interiors through its golden-brown blend. Häfele offers multiple configurations available based on size and utilities, where one can choose the best suited model as per needs. The faucets from this range, made of brass are sturdy and durable and can rotate within a 360˚ angle for comfortable usage. Complementing the sinks, it features the same Tartufo finish making it a perfect match for any sink chosen. The Blanco sink and faucets range available PAN India (Price on request). About Häfele India Pvt. Ltd

Häfele set foot in India in 2001 as a liaison office essentially handling Hospitality projects for its line of Access Control Systems – Dialock. The growing hardware demand and the increasing architectural maturity motivated the company to start full commercial operations in India in 2003 as a wholly owned subsidiary by the name, Häfele India Pvt. Ltd. With its head office in Mumbai, 6 regional offices with Design Centres in all major metros and sales presence across the country, Häfele India has, over the last 10 years, acquired a leading position in the Indian Architectural Hardware Industry. Today, Häfele India employs over 500 people who cater to a wide customer base with the help of an efficient distribution network, comprehensive logistics system and a sophisticated warehouse located in Mumbai. Häfele India lays pride in its diverse range of quality products, well-networked channel partners and unmatched service to customers; with an overall product range consisting of more than 150000 articles and 400 dealers across India. The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market and adapt to the changing tastes and trends, has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture fittings and kitchen fittings and accessories. With this successful backing and the promise to grow in manifolds, the company has expanded to meet the ever-growing demands not only from India but also its neighbouring countries. Owing to this, Häfele India has spread its operations to countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and most recently, Sri Lanka. The company has also forayed into related industries by launching independent product verticals namely Kitchens, Appliances, Lights, Sanitary and Quartz Surfaces to cater to the focused demands from these industries. Image 1: Häfele Blanco Kitchen Sinks and Faucets with Tartufo finish Image 2: Jeta Tartufo PWRPWR

