Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat: Rs 1,000-cr techpark to come up in Mehsana

The ABAJ-QThree Techpark will be a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture LED televisions and air conditioners, a release by the company said. It will manufacture owned brands of ABAJ Group and QThree Ventures as well as serve as a contract manufacturer for any brand looking to manufacture consumer electronics products. The facility will be an assembly-based manufacturer of LED TVs, with local sourcing of components.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:47 IST
Gujarat: Rs 1,000-cr techpark to come up in Mehsana

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday performed a virtual ground breaking ceremony for a techpark coming up in Mehsana district with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The ABAJ-QThree Techpark will be a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture LED televisions and air conditioners, a release by the company said. "I welcome the ABAJ-QThree Techpark to Mehsana. This world class facility will help put our country on the global map with the potential of becoming an electronics manufacturing hub for the world," the statement quoted Rupani as saying.

The techpark is in line with Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat call of central government, the release added. The facility, spread across 13 acres, will come up with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore over a period of three years. It will be outfitted with robotic technology to meet a demand of 25 lakh LED TVs and 6 lakh air conditioners annually.

It will also have a research and development unit, creating an ecosystem for electronics manufacturing in the country. The project will provide employment opportunities for up to 4,500 people, the release said. It will manufacture owned brands of ABAJ Group and QThree Ventures as well as serve as a contract manufacturer for any brand looking to manufacture consumer electronics products.

The facility will be an assembly-based manufacturer of LED TVs, with local sourcing of components. With this, the ABAJ-QThree Ventures aims to touch Rs 1,000 crore annual turnover by 2022, it added.

The company also plans to expand the production capabilities to cover consumer electronics products such as refrigerators and washing machines. ABAJ Group is an Indian electronics manufacturing entity based in Gujarat. QThree Ventures has merged with the ABAJ Group to set up the ABAJ-QThree Techpark..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's active Covid-19 cases below 7.5 lakh mark for 2nd day in a row

With a spike of 54,044 new COVID-19 cases and 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 count crossed the 76-lakh mark and reached 76,51,108 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. As per the MoHFW...

Zee Group in restructuring mode, ropes in Rahul Johri to head content, revenue divisions

Private broadcaster Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEEL, which has been facing cash flow issues for over a year, on Wednesday unveiled a major strategic restructuring involving its key talent and integrated various business and content v...

Canada's opposition New Democrats to back Liberal government, head off snap election -Radio-Canada

Canadas opposition New Democrats will vote to back Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government in a confidence vote later on Wednesday, preventing a snap election, Radio-Canada reported.A Radio-Canada reporter said on Twitter the bureau had c...

MERC begins hearing on Mumbai power outage, may pass directions soon

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission MERC on Wednesday began hearing into last weeks power outage in the financial capital which lasted for up to 14 hours in some parts. A bench of senior member Mukesh Khullar and member legal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020