Gujarat: Rs 1,000-cr techpark to come up in Mehsana

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday performed a virtual ground breaking ceremony for a techpark coming up in Mehsana district with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The ABAJ-QThree Techpark will be a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture LED televisions and air conditioners, a release by the company said. "I welcome the ABAJ-QThree Techpark to Mehsana. This world class facility will help put our country on the global map with the potential of becoming an electronics manufacturing hub for the world," the statement quoted Rupani as saying.

The techpark is in line with Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat call of central government, the release added. The facility, spread across 13 acres, will come up with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore over a period of three years. It will be outfitted with robotic technology to meet a demand of 25 lakh LED TVs and 6 lakh air conditioners annually.

It will also have a research and development unit, creating an ecosystem for electronics manufacturing in the country. The project will provide employment opportunities for up to 4,500 people, the release said. It will manufacture owned brands of ABAJ Group and QThree Ventures as well as serve as a contract manufacturer for any brand looking to manufacture consumer electronics products.

The facility will be an assembly-based manufacturer of LED TVs, with local sourcing of components. With this, the ABAJ-QThree Ventures aims to touch Rs 1,000 crore annual turnover by 2022, it added.

The company also plans to expand the production capabilities to cover consumer electronics products such as refrigerators and washing machines. ABAJ Group is an Indian electronics manufacturing entity based in Gujarat. QThree Ventures has merged with the ABAJ Group to set up the ABAJ-QThree Techpark..