Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Rlys' new service to ferry passenger luggage from train coach to home, vice versa

Passengers travelling from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon will be the first to avail the soon-to-begin 'Bags on Wheels' service of the Railways through which their luggage will be transported to their homes from the railway station upon their arrival in trains and vice versa.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:42 IST
Northern Rlys' new service to ferry passenger luggage from train coach to home, vice versa

Passengers travelling from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon will be the first to avail the soon-to-begin 'Bags on Wheels' service of the Railways through which their luggage will be transported to their homes from the railway station upon their arrival in trains and vice versa. The Northern Railways’ Delhi Division on Friday announced the 'App-Based Bags on Wheels', a first of its kind service available for railway passengers in India. While the contract has been awarded, the services are expected to begin soon.

Initially, the firm to which the contract is awarded will provide its services for the passengers boarding trains from New Delhi, Delhi Jn., Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Cantt., Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon railway stations, a statement from the Northern Railway said. While officials said the cost of availing these services will be nominal, the price will depend on the distance to be covered as well as the weight and quantity of the luggage to be carried.

"The service will enhance the scope of earning for Railways with straightaway Non-Fare Revenue of Rs 50 lakh per annum along with 10 per cent revenue sharing for the period of one year," it said. The firm will provide door-to-door service to railway passengers on a nominal fee for hassle-free and smooth handling and transportation of luggage from the passenger’s home to the passenger’s coach in the train and vice-versa. Rajiv Chaudhry, General Manager Northern and North Central Railways, said the Railways has been regularly striving to enhance its revenue through innovative ideas.

"Working in the same direction, Delhi division has recently achieved a milestone by awarding a new innovative contract under New Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) for App-Based Bags-on-Wheels services. It would be the first of its kind service available for the railway passengers in India," he said. “Using BOW APP (will be available for Android & iPhone users), passengers will raise their demand for carrying their luggage to railway station or to their home. Luggage will be picked up by the contractor in a secured manner and will be delivered to the coach/home as per booking preference of passenger,” he said.

It would be very helpful for passengers, especially senior citizens, divyangjan and women passengers travelling alone, Chaudhry said. “The unique feature of this service would be that the delivery of the luggage would be ensured prior to departure of the train to provide ease of travelling experience to passengers," the statement said. PTI ASG RDM RDM

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

27-year old man dies in mishap at chemical factory in Karnataka

A 27-year old man died and another injured when they inhaled poisonous vapour at a chemical factory here, police said on Thursday. Senior chemist R Lakshman, a resident of Telangana, and chemical operator Aravind 23 were working at the Raic...

Canary Islands hope to save tourist season after Germany, England lift warnings

Spains Canary Islands could save the crucial winter tourism season after Germany and England decided on Thursday that the archipelago was no longer a high risk area for the coronavirus.Some 5.1 million Britons and 2.8 million Germans visite...

Rugby-Wasps without 11 players for Premiership final against Exeter

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said 11 of his players are unavailable for Saturdays English Premiership final against Exeter Chiefs because of COVID-19 concerns. The players who are missing out on Wasps return to the Twickenham showpiece for...

Stalin accuses Tamil Nadu CM of staging drama, says providing free vaccine is govt's duty

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin accused the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami of staging a drama after the latter announced on Thursday that the state government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all the peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020