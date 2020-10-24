Left Menu
Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

Updated: 24-10-2020 10:39 IST
Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city
Xiaomi on Friday announced the opening of its first official Mi Store in the Russian city of Murmansk. Located in the Arctic Circle, the newly-opened Mi Store is the company's northernmost offline retail point in the world.

The new Mi store joins a fleet of 151 official points of sale in Russia under Xiaomi's Preferred Partner Program. The 80 square-meter store is located in the Murmansk Mall and provides Xiaomi's latest lineup of smartphones and ecosystem smart hardware.

"We are so excited and thankful to our partner for an amazing opportunity to make this dramatic northbound move. Xiaomi's chain of offline stores in Russia now covers 10 timezones, and my heart fills with happiness when I see more and more Mi Fans and consumers get closer to innovations we provide," said Yu Man, Head of Russia and CIS, Xiaomi.

Xiaomi says the Murmansk store has become one of the most loved shopping venues among local residents. In addition, according to the latest survey by Online Market Intelligence, Xiaomi ranks 7th on the list of Russia's Most Loved Brands in 2020, up one position from one year ago.

As of September-end, Xiaomi has more than 700 offline Mi Stores in overseas markets excluding India. where there are over 11,000 official points of sale, including more than 8,000 Mi Preferred Partners, some 3,000 Mi Stores, 77 Mi Homes and 50 Mi Studios.

In the coming years, the Chinese technology giant has planned to open some 60 exclusive Xiaomi stores in Russia under a newly signed partnership with Inventive Retail.

