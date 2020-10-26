Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gain over 2 pc after Q2 results

Indusind Bank and its promoters denied the speculation, while Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) declined to comment. Indusind Bank shares closed higher by 1.46 per cent at Rs 616.30 on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:53 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gain over 2 pc after Q2 results

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday rose by over 2 per cent after the company reported a 26.7 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the second quarter of 2020-21. The stock gained 2.36 per cent to close at Rs 1,415.75 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.27 per cent to Rs 1,428.40.

At the NSE, it rose by 2.44 per cent to close at Rs 1,416.90. Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported a 26.7 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 2,184.48 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2020, compared to Rs 1,724.48 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

Total income (standalone) rose to Rs 8,288.08 crore in the July-September period as against Rs 7,986.01 crore in the year-ago period, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank's asset quality improved on a net basis, with the non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 0.64 per cent of the net advances as of September 30, 2020, from 0.85 per cent by September-end 2019.

Meanwhile, the deal street was abuzz with speculation about a merger between Kotak Mahindra Bank and smaller rival Indusind Bank late on Sunday in an all-stock deal. Indusind Bank and its promoters denied the speculation, while Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) declined to comment.

Indusind Bank shares closed higher by 1.46 per cent at Rs 616.30 on BSE. The stock jumped 4.20 per cent to a high of Rs 633 in day trade. The last big deal in the private sector banks space had involved KMB merging with ING Vysya Bank in an all-stock deal.

Watchers said a merger with the Hindujas Group-promoted Indusind Bank will help KMB on the retail front given the former's business mix. When contacted to confirm the speculation, Kotak Mahindra Group's chief communication officer Rohit Rao said, "We have no comments to offer." PTI SUM MR MR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

List of MP postal ballot voters not provided to parties: Nath

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral office had not provided the list of voters who could cast postal ballots in the bypolls for 28 Assembly seats scheduled for November 3. In a four page lette...

Kerala gold smuggling: Trouble mounts for Sivasankar as chats with CA reveals contradiction

The chats between M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister and his Chartered accountant P Venugopal have revealed a contradiction with the statement he had given to the Enforcement Directorate. The WhatsApp chat...

Judicial panel into shooting, police brutality convenes in Lagos

The judicial panel investigating police brutality and the shooting of protesters in Lagos convened on Monday, promising neutrality and justice.Independent investigations into police abuses were a core demand of the protesters who demonstrat...

U.S.-backed truce under threat as Nagorno-Karabakh fighting resumes

A U.S.-backed ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh was in jeopardy as clashes resumed on Monday between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in the mountain enclave, defying international efforts to end a conflict that has killed hundreds in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020