Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Operator for EV charging stations to be hired through centralised tendering system

"Our working group is already working diligently on identifying probable locations for installing charging infrastructure, and in the next few weeks, we are confident of having a final list of locations where charging stations would come up," he said. The meeting convened by Gahlot discussed the status of identification of potential land sites owned by various government agencies, according to a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:47 IST
Delhi: Operator for EV charging stations to be hired through centralised tendering system
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix.com

A centralised tendering system will be adopted to hire an operator to install, run, maintain and upgrade charging stations for electric vehicles in the city, the Delhi Transport Department said on Monday. Land-owning agencies will be required to provide land for the installation of public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, it said.

"Delhi has the distinction of having the maximum number of different land owning agencies. We understand how crucial making an electric vehicle friendly ecosystem is to the effective implementation of the EV policy," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said after a meeting with stakeholders to discuss identification of potential locations to set up charging stations. Gahlot expressed satisfaction that all the land owning agencies are aligned to the Delhi government's and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision of making Delhi the EV capital of India. "Our working group is already working diligently on identifying probable locations for installing charging infrastructure, and in the next few weeks, we are confident of having a final list of locations where charging stations would come up," he said.

The meeting convened by Gahlot discussed the status of identification of potential land sites owned by various government agencies, according to a statement. Senior officials from the transport department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS) and Delhi Transco Ltd (DTL) attended the meeting. Vice-Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, Jasmine Shah, was also present in the meeting. Delhi has currently about 70 charging stations. The city government is working to expand infrastructure as per its EV policy to increase electric vehicle numbers, which is to be 25 of all new vehicle registrations, by 2024.

Gahlot stressed on building an effective EV infrastructure across the city for faster uptake of electric vehicles. The first meeting of the working group on accelerated rollout of charging infrastructure in Delhi was held in September. During this meeting, the members had agreed that DTL as the nodal agency for EVs will pool government land parcels and integrate a state-wise tender to install charging stations across the city. Simultaneously, DTL and Delhi DISCOMS will also conduct a joint-survey of the land parcels to identify sites for Priority-1 of the tendering process, said the statement.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K LG says empowerment of youth is imperative for better future

The empowerment of youth is imperative for a better tomorrow and when we empower youth, we empower the future of the nation, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor LG Manoj Sinha on Monday. Sinha made these remarks during a meeting he c...

BJP wins LAHDC-Leh polls; bags 15 seats out of 26

Retaining power, the BJP on Monday won the election to the 26-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council LAHDC-Leh by bagging 15 seats, while the Congress got nine seats. Independents won two seats in the election, the first since La...

Ant's Hong Kong leg of $34.4 bln dual-listing oversubscribed, sources say

Ant Group, which is raising up to 34.4 billion in what would be the worlds largest market debut, has seen order books for the Hong Kong leg oversubscribed one hour after launch on Monday, people with knowledge of the matter said. The fintec...

Harsh Vardhan takes dig at Congress over farm loan waiver promise, says no one can befool people of Bihar

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday took a dig at Congress over its promise of waiving loans of farmers in poll-bound Bihar and said nobody can befool the people of the state. This is Bihar, the public here knows everything. No on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020