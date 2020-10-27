PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Rolls-Royce prepares temporary closures and cuts to hours https://on.ft.com/35xSHHO

Activist fund targets St James's Place https://on.ft.com/3e3JdHV

Aviva censured by UK regulator over preference share debacle https://on.ft.com/3juNSUr

Aerospace chief warns delayed Brexit deal threatens industry https://on.ft.com/34wtlul

Overview British aero-enginer maker Rolls-Royce Plc is preparing to temporarily close factories, reduce working hours and cut benefits.

London-based activist investment fund PrimeStone Capital targeted British wealth manager St James's Place over its high cost base and for failing to deliver value to shareholders. Britain's Financial Conduct Authority censured Aviva Plc on Monday for its conduct two years ago when it was thinking of cancelling its preference shares.

Britain's trade body head Tony Wood said that ministers' failure to prioritise agreement on aircraft certification standards in Brexit negotiations is threatening the future of the UK's 34 billion pounds($44.27 billion)-a-year aerospace sector. ($1 = 0.7679 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)