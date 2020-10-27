Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 27

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority censured Aviva Plc on Monday for its conduct two years ago when it was thinking of cancelling its preference shares. Britain's trade body head Tony Wood said that ministers' failure to prioritise agreement on aircraft certification standards in Brexit negotiations is threatening the future of the UK's 34 billion pounds($44.27 billion)-a-year aerospace sector.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 06:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 06:10 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Rolls-Royce prepares temporary closures and cuts to hours https://on.ft.com/35xSHHO

Activist fund targets St James's Place https://on.ft.com/3e3JdHV

Aviva censured by UK regulator over preference share debacle https://on.ft.com/3juNSUr

Aerospace chief warns delayed Brexit deal threatens industry https://on.ft.com/34wtlul

Overview British aero-enginer maker Rolls-Royce Plc is preparing to temporarily close factories, reduce working hours and cut benefits.

London-based activist investment fund PrimeStone Capital targeted British wealth manager St James's Place over its high cost base and for failing to deliver value to shareholders. Britain's Financial Conduct Authority censured Aviva Plc on Monday for its conduct two years ago when it was thinking of cancelling its preference shares.

Britain's trade body head Tony Wood said that ministers' failure to prioritise agreement on aircraft certification standards in Brexit negotiations is threatening the future of the UK's 34 billion pounds($44.27 billion)-a-year aerospace sector. ($1 = 0.7679 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RAXRAX

RAXRAX...

Philippines' Duterte wants government-to-government deal for COVID-19 vaccines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he would favour a government-to-government deal for the purchase of coronavirus vaccines to prevent the risk of corruption.Let me tell everybody that we will not beg, we will pay, Duterte...

Trump, Biden vie for votes in battleground Pennsylvania as election nears

With eight days to go until the U.S. election, President Donald Trump addressed boisterous rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday, while Democrat Joe Biden made a low-key appearance in the state considered crucial to the chances of victory for b...

U.S. Supreme Court will not allow extension in Wisconsin mail-in ballot deadline

Siding with Wisconsins Republican-led legislature, the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to allow an extension ordered by a federal judge in the deadline for returning mail-in ballots in the state, dealing a setback...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020