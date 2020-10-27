Left Menu
Online booking for high-security registration plates to restart from Nov 1 in Delhi

"A presentation was given in the meeting by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) explaining how the issues, including delay in providing HSRPs and stickers to the vehicle owners can be addressed," an official source said. A spokesperson of HSRP manufacturer Rosmerta confirmed that booking for high-security registration plates will begin from November 1 and installation will start from November 7.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Online booking for getting high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers will restart from November 1 and home delivery of HSRPs will also begin on a trial basis in a few areas of Delhi, sources said on Tuesday. The decision was taken at a meeting held by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to discuss ways to sort out problems encountered in affixation of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers.

The vehicle owners who will opt for home delivery of HSRPs will be charged Rs 100-200, the sources said. "A presentation was given in the meeting by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) explaining how the issues, including delay in providing HSRPs and stickers to the vehicle owners can be addressed," an official source said.

A spokesperson of HSRP manufacturer Rosmerta confirmed that booking for high-security registration plates will begin from November 1 and installation will start from November 7. "Customers will be sent a message by the automobile dealers when the number plate will be ready," he said.

The sources said vehicle owners booking high-security registration plates online will get a receipt so that in future if there is a drive by the Transport Department to challan violators, they are not punished. The Delhi transport minister had earlier this month directed manufacturers and dealers of HSRPs not to take new bookings unless a system was put in place to address the issues being faced by vehicle owners.

Gahlot had also restrained the Transport Department from taking coercive measures to enforce rules pertaining to HSRP until further orders. The Transport Department had issued a public notice asking vehicle owners to get HSRPs and colour-coded stickers, saying it would launch a drive to check violations.

The HSRPs and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 2019. Vehicles registered after April 2019 come equipped with the HSRP and the stickers.

There are around 30 lakh vehicles registered in Delhi that have to get HSRPs and the stickers. The online booking was stopped by the Transport department after receiving complaints from vehicle owners over delays and problems in logging in.

The sources said if the home delivery of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers is successful, it will be implemented across the city in the next one or two months.

