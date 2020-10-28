Recovery in Retail & E-Commerce drives growth of Shahlon Silk

On account of current recovery in retail and E-Commerce sales, Shahlon Silk is expecting more and more orders from its domestic and international manufactures who manufacture for leading domestic and global brands. Shahlon's exports orders are back to their 75% level of pre-covid levels and expected to be normalized by fourth quarter of the financial year.

Green shoots are seen in retail sales on the back of relaxations given by certain States in the country and MBOs have been very actively supporting the local shopping needs of the people and now that Government of India has eased out norms and allowed malls to function, the demand for women's wear is going up and expected to become better month on month. E-commerce is where all action is and women's wear segment is one of the segment, which has been doing well. This would augur well for our domestic and global branded clothes manufacturers which in turn is going to benefit Shahlon.

Mr. Dhirubhai Shah, Chairman, Shahlon Silk Industries said, "we supply synthetic fabric to manufacturers of international & domestic brands like M&S, A&F , Myntra and others who has a presence in value for money segment targeting youth in India and this segment has not seen much slowdown and seeing gradual improvement with the easing of lockdown and also increasing consumer confidence on account of increasing stability in overall economy." With migrant labourers returning to work, the company is very confident of delivering both domestic and international orders on time" Shalon's customers are spread across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, who are the manufactures of top international brands and are also witnessing good demand forecast for the next season, which would in turn result in good continuity in orders from these players for women's wear fabric. Company's strength is that the segment it serves is women's wear, which is very vibrant segment and there will never be a dull moment.