Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink as coronavirus lockdowns loom

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, fell 0.6%. The United States, Russia, France and others have seen record numbers of infections in recent days with European governments introducing new curbs that investors fear could maul fragile recoveries.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:06 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink as coronavirus lockdowns loom

Global stocks and the euro tumbled on Wednesday as coronavirus infections rose in Europe and the United States, igniting fears of strict lockdowns that would damage already fragile economic recoveries. European shares fell 2.8% to their lowest since late May as Germany and France prepared to announce restrictions approaching the level of last spring's lockdowns, as COVID-19 deaths across Europe rose almost 40% in a week.

French shares were among the hardest hit, losing 3.2% to a five-month low. Investors were rattled by a media report that France might impose a national lockdown from midnight on Thursday. In Frankfurt, German stocks slumped 3.1% to their lowest since June. Chancellor Angela Merkel was due to meet state premiers to discuss closing restaurants and bars and allowing people to go out in public only with members of their own household.

The gloomy news pummeled stocks seen as especially sensitive to the economy. Automakers and banks led the losses, falling 3.9% and 2.1% respectively. Concerns over a second wave of infections played out in currency and bond markets, too, with the euro slumping 0.6% against the dollar to $1.1736. German government bond yields fell to their lowest since March.

Wall Street futures pointed to losses for U.S. stocks of 1.1% to 1.8%. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, fell 0.6%.

The United States, Russia, France and others have seen record numbers of infections in recent days with European governments introducing new curbs that investors fear could maul fragile recoveries. "The appetite of the different countries' authorities to enforce new lockdowns - that's the point of discrimination between good market performance and bad market performance," said Alessia Berardi, senior economist at Amundi. "The second wave is now clearly very strong in Europe."

Asian shares lost ground after initially showing some resilience, in part due to more limited COVID-19 outbreaks and better recoveries in the region's major economies. MSCI's ex-Japan Asia index lost 0.1%, turning negative even after China and South Korea made gains.

Wall Street saw a mixed day on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 losing 0.3% but the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbing 0.6%. Apple Inc, Amazon.com, and Google-parent Alphabet report later this week, closely watched because they have been among the few winners from the pandemic.

ELECTION UNCERTAINTY Adding to the mood of uncertainty is the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has enjoyed a consistent lead over President Donald Trump. Investors cautiously bet on his victory and possibly a "blue wave" outcome, where Democrats take back the Senate as well. But Wall Street's volatility index, a measure of market expectations in share price swings, rose to 36.54, its highest since early September.

That reflects wariness that the election outcome itself could be contested, some market players say. An unclear result would leave expectations of a U.S. fiscal stimulus package to counter the coronavirus pandemic in limbo. "It is not yet clear that we will have a winner at this time (next week) as many State Secretaries and voting commissions are hedging their bets that they will indeed be able to project the winner by next Wednesday morning," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote.

The uncertainty was apparent in currency markets, too: One-week implied volatility indicators for the euro and the yen rose to their highest in nearly seven months. The same measure of volatility for the Chinese yuan also spiked, hitting its highest since January 2016. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar gained 0.4%.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets, please click on:

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp 'wife beater' case

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp wife beater caseHollywood star Johnny Depp will find out on Nov. 2 the outcome of his libel action against a British newspaper which l...

PAT down 30% in Q2; no impact of cyber attack: Dr Reddy's Lab

Hyderabad, Oct 28 PTI The profit after tax PAT of Dr Reddys Laboratories Limited for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, was down by 30 per cent at Rs 762.3 crore compared to Rs 1,092.5 crore during the corresponding quarter last fisca...

Headline inflation to fluctuate at 3 to 6% target range

Headline inflation is expected to fluctuate at the lower end of the 3 to 6 target range, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.As Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tabled perhaps the most difficult Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in years...

SEA urges govt not to tamper with import duties of edible oils

Edible oils trade body SEA on Wednesday urged the government not to tamper with the import duties or encourage PSUs to import edible oils at concessional duties in a move to contain domestic prices. Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors Associati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020