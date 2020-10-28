Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt in final stage of drafting e-commerce policy, says minister

The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry said the government will extend all support to the e-commerce and retail industries through various policies. "We are in the final stage of drafting a National Logistics Policy, New Industrial Policy, e-commerce Policy and National Retail Trade policy," he said while addressing the virtual session of 'Ficci Massmerize 2020'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:22 IST
Govt in final stage of drafting e-commerce policy, says minister

The government is in the final stage of drafting the e-commerce policy and National Retail Trade policy, Union minister Som Parkash said on Wednesday. The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry said the government will extend all support to the e-commerce and retail industries through various policies.

"We are in the final stage of drafting a National Logistics Policy, New Industrial Policy, e-commerce Policy and National Retail Trade policy," he said while addressing the virtual session of 'Ficci Massmerize 2020'. "It (policies) is being formulated to support the development of the sector that will benefit 65 million small traders. These endeavours along with the support of the industry would help in contributing a significant chunk to India's GDP," Parkash said.

Trade, e-commerce and FMCG companies have a huge presence in India along with a large consumer base that provides numerous opportunities for every player in this sector. "The government has already launched a series of programmes to transform India into a global economic hub. The government works on the vision of minimum government and maximum governance," he said.

In the last few years, the minister said there have been significant improvements in the ease of doing business ranking, which has been possible due to transformative measures taken by the government. Talking about the retail industry, METRO Cash & Carry India Arvind Mediratta said that after the pandemic, customers want cashless and contactless shopping experience. They want the best of both worlds -- online and offline -- a perfect integration of digital and physical, he added.

"It has become pertinent for businesses to have an omni channel approach. Omni channel retailers will have to devise different ways of wooing each target segment through the right mix of innovation and technology," Mediratta, who is also the Chair of FICCI Retail and Internal Trade Committee, said. Use of augmented/ virtual reality, beacons or geo-fencing, interactive kiosks for easy product information and self check-outs are going to provide an immersive shopping experience for customers, he said.

HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said that certain trends like clean living and contact-less culture are behaviours which are there to stay even after the crisis. "Every crisis catalyses a new wave of change and COVID-19 has led to the adoption of digital as the new way of life," he noted.

He also said that omni channel has had a big impact and companies are looking at giving consumers a seamless experience across different channels. Amazon Seller Services Vice President (Finance) and CFO Raghava Rao said retail has a fantastic opportunity to re-invent itself to serve customers and consumers in the pandemic.

"With safety, convenience and digitisation emerging as new themes, I look forward to Massmerize showcasing inventions, success stories and evolving business models as we seek to reboot the economy and nation at large," he said..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Six days to U.S. election, Pence campaigns in coronavirus hotspot Wisconsin as cases surge

Vice President Mike Pence planned to campaign on Wednesday in the U.S. election battleground state of Wisconsin, where a record high number of coronavirus cases has prompted the governor to urge people to stay at home.Wisconsin broke one-da...

Facebook must demonstrate neutrality with thorough revamp: Cong

The Congress urged social media giant Facebook on Wednesday to demonstrate its neutrality with a thorough revamp of its institutional processes and asked it to outline the steps taken to curb the spread of false, polarising and hate content...

BSP nominee's papers accepted for RS polls, SP-backed independent's nomination rejected

The nomination of BSP candidate Ramji Gautam for the Rajya Sabha was held valid on Wednesday even after four party MLAs claimed that their signatures on it were forged. But the papers filed by the Samajwadi Party-supported independent candi...

FM highlights work being done by India’s NIP and London for sustainable finance

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman led the Indian Delegation in the 10th Round of Ministerial UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue EFD, held here today virtually through video conferencing.The Indian d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020