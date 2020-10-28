Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need coordinated action by SCO countries to ensure sustainable transport ops during emergency situations: Official

Talking about India's priority of connectivity with SCO countries, Aramane said there is a need to ensure sustainable transport operation in emergency situations like the COVID-19 pandemic. He also spoke about the need for coordinated actions at the level of transport ministries/ departments of the member states to ensure sustainable transport operation in emergency situations like COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent the spreading of emergency situations across the borders, as per the statement..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:49 IST
Need coordinated action by SCO countries to ensure sustainable transport ops during emergency situations: Official

Union Transport Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Wednesday said that there is a need for coordinated action by SCO countries to ensure sustainable transport operations during emergency situations like the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Aramane participated in the eighth meeting of the ministers of SCO member states.

"He spoke about India's priority of connectivity with SCO countries for cooperation and trust between our societies and shared India's experience in intelligent transport systems," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. Talking about India's priority of connectivity with SCO countries, Aramane said there is a need to ensure sustainable transport operation in emergency situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also spoke about the need for coordinated actions at the level of transport ministries/ departments of the member states to ensure sustainable transport operation in emergency situations like COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent the spreading of emergency situations across the borders, as per the statement..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lost in translation: Amazon website launch trips over faulty Swedish

Amazon.com Incs long-awaited launch of its Swedish website on Wednesday was marred by glitches and translation errors, including mistaking the Argentinian flag for Swedens. The website, which offers customers more than 150 million products ...

With 43,893 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally nears 80 lakhs

With 43,893 fresh COVID-19 cases, Indias total cases surged to 79,90,322 on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. With 508 deaths in last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,20,010, according to the Union He...

Twitter, Google, Facebook CEOs defend key internet law before U.S. Senate panel

The chief executives of Twitter and Google defended a law protecting internet companies before a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday, while Facebooks Mark Zuckerberg struggled to connect virtually, bringing the hearing to a brief halt. The topic...

Bihar's provisional voter turnout 53.54 pc, slightly lower than 2015

The coronavirus pandemic did not have much impact on the voter turnout in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls as an estimated 53.54 voters exercised their franchise compared to 54.75 per cent in these districts in 2015, according to pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020