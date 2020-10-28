Need coordinated action by SCO countries to ensure sustainable transport ops during emergency situations: Official

Union Transport Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Wednesday said that there is a need for coordinated action by SCO countries to ensure sustainable transport operations during emergency situations like the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Aramane participated in the eighth meeting of the ministers of SCO member states.

"He spoke about India's priority of connectivity with SCO countries for cooperation and trust between our societies and shared India's experience in intelligent transport systems," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. Talking about India's priority of connectivity with SCO countries, Aramane said there is a need to ensure sustainable transport operation in emergency situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also spoke about the need for coordinated actions at the level of transport ministries/ departments of the member states to ensure sustainable transport operation in emergency situations like COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent the spreading of emergency situations across the borders, as per the statement..