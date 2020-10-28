Left Menu
Development News Edition

Securitisation volume of MFIs to improve in H2 FY21: Icra

During the first half of the current fiscal, securitisation volume in NBFC-MFI segment dropped to Rs 600 crore, compared to around Rs 14,000 crore in H1 FY2020 on account of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, rating agency Icra said in a report. "Securitisation volumes in the NBFC-MFI sector will be significantly higher in H2 FY2021 compared to H1 FY2021 driven by active participation from higher-rated NBFC-MFIs and restoration of investor confidence supported by improving collections of most of the entities in the sector in the post moratorium period.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:14 IST
Securitisation volume of MFIs to improve in H2 FY21: Icra

The securitisation volume in the microfinance segment - which witnessed a decline in the first half of the current fiscal - is likely to improve in the second half on better investor confidence and higher funding requirement in the sector, according to a report. During the first half of the current fiscal, securitisation volume in NBFC-MFI segment dropped to Rs 600 crore, compared to around Rs 14,000 crore in H1 FY2020 on account of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, rating agency Icra said in a report.

"Securitisation volumes in the NBFC-MFI sector will be significantly higher in H2 FY2021 compared to H1 FY2021 driven by active participation from higher-rated NBFC-MFIs and restoration of investor confidence supported by improving collections of most of the entities in the sector in the post moratorium period. "Further, notwithstanding any sharp increase in COVID-infected cases in rural parts of the country or any further lockdowns, disbursements in the sector are expected to witness healthy improvement, which would raise funding requirements and thus support securitisation volumes in H2 FY2021," Icra vice president and head (structured finance ratings) Abhishek Dafria said in the report.

Dafria said the securitisation volume in the microfinance segment could reach to around Rs 6,000-7,000 crore during H2 FY2021. He said the lower-rated NBFC-MFIs entities (i.e. rated BBB+ and lower) would still find it difficult to raise funds through securitisation until there is visibility on recovery in collections and limited migration of delinquencies from softer to harder buckets.

The proportion of lower-rated entities raising funds through securitisation is expected to be much lower in FY2021 compared to the previous year, he added. Over the past three fiscals, the share of lower-rated microfinance entities in the overall securitisation volume of NBFC-MFIs has remained in the range of 20-30 per cent.

However, the same dropped to around 7 per cent in H1 FY2021 due to investors' concerns regarding the expected weakening in the credit profile of the underlying borrowers and the respective entities as well. "Lower rated entities that are typically geographically concentrated may need to exhibit steady collections over a longer period before they find favour in the securitisation market," the report said.

The availability of eligible assets for securitisation in the books of smaller NBFC-MFIs has shrunk due to existing assets remaining under moratorium and negligible fresh disbursements during H1 FY2021, it added. Since the majority of the smaller NBFC-MFIs have not benefited much from the funding support and facilities announced by regulatory and development institutions during the pandemic, they are expected to find it more challenging to manage their regular debt repayments amid lower than pre-COVID collections, it said.

These entities will also find difficulties in raising fresh funds from their conventional sources on account of heightened lenders' concern regarding the stability of their credit profiles and the recent instances of corporate governance issues in the sector, the report said..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

US seeks broader energy ties with India amid signs of demand recovery

The US on Wednesday pitched for deeper energy ties with India and said it wants to reduce trade and investment barriers between the two nations to create business opportunities on both sides. Speaking at the India Energy Forum of CERAWeek, ...

71.1 per cent polling for four legislative council seats in Karnataka

An average polling of 71.1 per cent was recorded during the election to four legislative council seats in Karnataka on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said. Initially there was a poor turnout with an average polling percent...

IPL 13: Bumrah nullifies Padikkal's effort as MI restrict RCB to 164/6

Devdutt Padikkal played a knock of 74 runs but Jasprit Bumrahs three-wicket haul helped Mumbai Indians restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB to 1646 in the allotted twenty overs here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sent into ba...

Delhi's air quality improves, but relief may be short-lived

Pollution levels dipped in the national capital on Wednesday, primarily due to increased wind speed, but the relief could be short-lived. The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index AQI of 297, which falls in the poor category. Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020