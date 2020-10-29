Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strides Pharma Science Q2 profit falls 46 pc to Rs 77 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 141.90 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Strides Pharma said in a filing to BSE. Total income stood at Rs 806.42 crore in the quarter under review.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:02 IST
Strides Pharma Science Q2 profit falls 46 pc to Rs 77 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Strides Pharma Science on Thursday reported a 45.75 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 76.98 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 141.90 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Strides Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Total income stood at Rs 806.42 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 728.07 crore in the year-ago period, it added. "Q2 FY21 was marked by headwinds from COVID-19 that impacted manufacturing and supply of products from our India sites due to intermittent shutdowns. We faced continued challenges in the market due to reduced footfalls in the market, lower elective surgeries, and lower prescription rates," MD & CEO R Ananthanarayanan said. "We are monitoring the evolving business dynamics closely and as we look forward to the second half of FY21, we continue to believe in our growth momentum across markets," he added.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading at Rs 728.50 per scrip on BSE, down 2.76 percent from its previous close.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays Uttarakhand HC's order for CBI probe against Chief Minister

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed an order of the Uttarakhand High Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to register an FIR against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on basis of allegations levelled against him. A bench ...

Hindi writer threatens legal action against ‘Mirzapur 2’, claims makers misrepresented his novel

Hindi crime fiction novelist Surendra Mohan Pathak has threatened legal action against the makers of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur 2 for allegedly misrepresenting his novel Dhabba as sheer porno. In the third episode of season two, vet...

Illegal CIS case: Sebi slaps Rs 1.5-cr fine on Samruddha Jeevan Foods, others

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty totalling Rs 1.5 crore on Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Limited and three others for mobilising funds from investors through unregistered collective investment schemes. The company offered various...

Philippines reports 1,761 new COVID-19 infections

Manila Philippines, October 29 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH on Thursday reported 1,761 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countrys total tally to 376,935. The DOH said 740 more patients have recovered, raisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020