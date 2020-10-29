Coimbatore-based entrepreneurs launch brand MY for PPEs, sanitisers, masks

Two Coimbatore-based entrepreneurs on Thursday announced the launch of their brand 'MY' for personal protective gears including ultraviolet (UV) sanitisers, masks, scarves and overalls. "As the need for quality personal protective gears is increasingly becoming a critical part of everyday human lifestyle across age groups, we are launching our brand MY," Kavin Kumar Kandasamy, founder and CEO of 'MY', said.

Kandasamy added that the company's products are designed and manufactured in India with innovation, design and sustainability at its core. "We are offering lifestyle products with scientific properties." Currently, the company is offering six products through the e-commerce channel and it plans to launch three more products going forward. Kandasamy said customers in India and across the world can buy the products through its website. "We are stepping up supply and establishing its retail (offline distribution) network." Talking about the need to launch the brand, Raja Palanisamy, co-founder and chief business operator at MY, said, "Over the past few months, we have been concerned about the critical shortage of quality protection products that people are facing during this unprecedented global pandemic" He added that the company has ventured in this space to innovate and develop daily lifestyle gear that protects people from all walks of life.

With manufacturing facilities located in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Bengaluru, the company said it has directly and indirectly put 250 people into work and are looking to expand the product portfolio and its services in the near future. Kandasamy runs seven educational institutions in South India and Raja Palanisamy is a trained pilot, lawyer and a businessman. PTI SVK HRS.