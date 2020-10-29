Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling clings to gains against euro, falls 0.5% against dollar

Sterling clung to gains against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank held off on any new stimulus, as expected, but amid the return of national lockdowns in Europe the pound fell against the safe-heaven dollar. Versus the euro, the pound was up 0.18% at 90.33 pence per euro by 1520 GMT, having earlier touched its highest level since Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 21:00 IST
Sterling clings to gains against euro, falls 0.5% against dollar

Sterling clung to gains against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank held off on any new stimulus, as expected, but amid the return of national lockdowns in Europe the pound fell against the safe-heaven dollar.

Versus the euro, the pound was up 0.18% at 90.33 pence per euro by 1520 GMT, having earlier touched its highest level since Sept. 9 at 90.07 pence.. The ECB kept its policy unchanged, resisting pressure to introduce fresh stimulus amid a surge of coronavirus cases across Europe, but hinted at providing more support in December.

While the rise against the euro was influenced by the ECB meeting, cable dynamics is "much more a function of risk appetite," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC. Versus a stronger dollar, the pound was at $1.2915, down 0.5% on the day, after earlier falling to a 10-day low of $1.2901 as risk aversion swept markets this week.

With rising infections threatening to overwhelm Europe within weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered their countries back into lockdown. In the meantime, Britain's housing minister, Robert Jenrick, said a second national lockdown in the country is not inevitable. He added that Britain, the country with the largest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe, will do everything it can to avoid a new national lockdown.

However, Steven Riley, author of an Imperial College study into the spread of the disease, said more drastic lockdown restrictions should be brought in sooner rather than later in Britain as a new study showed cases in England are doubling every nine days. Positive COVID-19 cases in England rose 23% on the previous week, statistics published by the country's test and trace scheme showed.

With Britain and the European Union having just two months to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement before a status-quo transition period ends on Dec. 31, reports on the negotiations have been a key driver for sterling over the past few months. But analysts said a slowdown in the Brexit-related newsflow this week was supportive for the currency. "The lack of Brexit newsflow this week probably means that UK-EU negotiators are already in the tunnel – a good sign for a deal," wrote ING strategists in a note to clients, referring to the final stretch of secretive, make-or-break negotiations. (Editing by Toby Chopra and David Holmes)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fake call centre duping US citizens busted in Maha, 10 held

Ten persons, including a few women, were arrested for allegedly operating a fake call centre from Nalasopara in Maharashtras Palghar district and extorting money from US citizens by posing as officials, police said on Thursday. Officials of...

Warner Bros. UK's Josh Berger to step down in December

President and managing director of Warner Bros. UK, Ireland and Spain, Josh Berger will step down in December after 30 years with the studio. On this, Berger said, Theres nothing more amazing than seeing stories being brought to life on scr...

Thousands of German police plan to hunt out lockdown breakers

Germany plans to deploy thousands of federal police officers across the country to enforce toughened coronavirus restrictions from Monday, including the closure of restaurants and bars, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday. Cha...

GST officers bust fake billing racket, arrest 1 person

GST officers have busted a racket which generated fake bills worth about Rs 1,278 crore for fraudulently claiming ITC, and arrested one person, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. Based upon specific intelligence, the officers of the ant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020