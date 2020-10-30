Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon third-quarter net sales beat estimates as more people shop online

Amazon.com Inc's third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday and the e-commerce giant forecast holiday-quarter sales above expectations, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people to shop for groceries and other essential items on its online platform. Amazon's cloud services also saw strong demand as companies switched to virtual offices to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 01:41 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 01:41 IST
Amazon third-quarter net sales beat estimates as more people shop online

Amazon.com Inc's third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday and the e-commerce giant forecast holiday-quarter sales above expectations, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people to shop for groceries and other essential items on its online platform.

Amazon's cloud services also saw strong demand as companies switched to virtual offices to curb the spread of the pandemic. Revenue from Amazon Web Services (AWS) surged 29% to $11.60 billion. E-commerce firms and companies with strong online presence have seen business boom, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to less shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, with more people using their mobile phones and computers to shop.

The company forecast net sales in the range of $112 billion to $121 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting a revenue of $112.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net sales rose to $96.15 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $69.98 billion a year earlier, beating estimates of $92.70 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

World condemns terrorist attack in France

Scores of countries and heads of states have come out in support of France after a knife-wielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several others on Thursday. The attack in Nice was followed by a...

Facebook quarterly revenue beats estimates

Facebook Inc beat analysts estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more businesses used its digital advertising tools during a pandemic-induced surge in online traffic.Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose to 21....

Ex-embassy worker suspected of sexually assaulting 24 women

A former U.S. embassy worker in Mexico is believed to have drugged and sexually assaulted as many as two dozen women, filming many of them while they were unconscious, according to federal prosecutors. Brian Jeffrey Raymond was arrested ear...

Chinese, U.S. military chiefs hold crisis communication, says China defence ministry

Chinese and U.S. military chiefs held talks on crisis communication this week, amid heightened tensions between the two military superpowers this year in the South China Sea, with the United States denying a report on a possible drone attac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020