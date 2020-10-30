Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana EV Policy: First two lakh e-2 wheelers exempted from

road tax, registration fee Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI): The Telangana government, as part of its new policy to promote electric vehicles, offers 100 per cent exemption of road tax and registration fee for the first two lakh electric two-wheelers purchased and registered within the state, according to the State Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-10-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 12:34 IST
Telangana EV Policy: First two lakh e-2 wheelers exempted from
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The Telangana government, as part of its new policy to promote electric vehicles, offers 100 per cent exemption of road tax and registration fee for the first two lakh electric two-wheelers purchased and registered within the state, according to the State Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy. Telangana Ministers KT Rama Rao and Ajay Kumar on Friday launched the policy which will be effective from 2020 to 2030.

The policy also gives 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fee for electric tractors purchased and registered in the state as per the existing rules/guidelines applicable for tractors by the Transport Department, it said. "To make Telangana a major base for EV and ESS (energy storage system) sectors and to attract investments worth USD 4.0 Billion and create employment for 120,000 persons by 2030 through EVs in shared mobility, charging infrastructure development and EV and ESS manufacturing activities," the policy said.

Generate demand for battery storage solutions by driving EV adoption incentives and supply side incentives for battery manufacturing, it said. To proactively support creation of EV charging infrastructure in the initial phase and eventually create a market for commercially viable EV charging business.

The policy called for developing Telangana as a global centre for cutting-edge research and innovation in electric vehicles, battery technologies and other emerging technologies such as autonomous/ connected vehicles. The state government shall facilitate setting up of initial batch of fast charging stations in Hyderabad and other towns in a phased manner, by state entities and private players.

The government shall extend tailor-made benefits to mega and strategic projects on case to case basis. Investment of more than Rs 200 crore in plant and machinery or providing employment to more than 1,000 people shall be categorised as mega project, according to the policy.

"Telangana has come out with an extremely comprehensive policy. We also ensured that energy story policy is clubbed in with the EV policy because these two are tight- knit ideas which need to work cohesively...we have taken a pragmatic approach while designing this policy and consulted industry leaders," Rama Rao after unveiling the policy. The government on Friday signed MoUs with five firms which are set to invest in the EV space.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

National COVID lockdown not inevitable, UK foreign minister says

A national lockdown in England is not inevitable to contain an increase in COVID-19 cases, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday, adding that a localised approach could work if everyone stuck to the rules for their area.Asked...

Pompeo wraps up Asia tour in Vietnam following prisoner release

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wound up a visit to Asia in Vietnam on Friday after a tour marked by his repeated calls for help for the United States in confronting security threats posed by China. Vietnam, which also shares concern ab...

In Japan's Nagasaki, some glimmers of economic revival

On Japans southern tip, some initiatives to revitalise local businesses are making small but steady success, offering a silver lining for a region that has long suffered from an ageing population and declining economy.Nagasaki, which has se...

PM inaugurates 'Arogya Van' near Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Arogya Van, a garden housing medicinal plants and herbs, near the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya village of Gujarats Narmada district. Arogya Van health forest is spread over an area of about ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020