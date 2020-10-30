Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Entrepreneur Mr.Puneet Bery taking company to Global Outreach and proud to contrubute in #makeinindia campaign

Mr. Puneet Bery, Founder, KSP Inc “If I go back to the roots of my business, my father’s company was a small single manufacturing unit which produced diesel engine crank shafts.

PTI | India | Updated: 30-10-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 12:54 IST
Indian Entrepreneur Mr.Puneet Bery taking company to Global Outreach and proud to contrubute in #makeinindia campaign

“KSP Inc:Leading exporters of metal fabricated products” Mr.Puneet always had the inner drive to obtain knowledge and have had a true passion to be the best version of a father/husband/son and most importantly an entrepreneur. As an entrepreneur he has truly believed in the concept of adaptability to succeed as a venture. Today’s business cycles are so rapid and changing that a business that fails to adapt will be lose its value in the scale of the global economic platform. Mr. Puneet Bery, Founder, KSP Inc “If I go back to the roots of my business, my father’s company was a small single manufacturing unit which produced diesel engine crank shafts. It employed around 20 people At that time I was young and always had a vision to think in terms of a global spectrum. Before diving into my fathers business, I took time to review the industry and the future of the market. Post my review I came to the conclusion that that their was a major industry change that was taking place in the market that we were in. Their was a major electrification drive in India that could make our product obsolete”. Therefore, moving ahead with concept of adaptability, I tried to fully utilize the machine capacities. I aimed that KSP as a company should have global outreach as a company. I aimed to make sure that my capacities are fully utilized by making sure that we as a company produced an item that had year round volume.

The company initially focussed on the manufacturer of diesel engine crankshafts and expanded into production and export of pipeline flanges. The company have 4 operational manufacturing units spread across 112,000 sq ft in Noida. We are also a sociallycompliant company and have been audited by Walmart, Target and Lowes. We currently hold a green rating by Walmart (This is the highest rating that is given by Walmart to companies) Today, they focus on the export of diverse consumer products inclusive of bird feeders, lawn and garden décor, indoor and outdoor furniture, home storage products, home and office organisation tools, fireplace tools & accessories, etc. They have segmented their operations into four major segments – Corporate & Administration, Manufacturing, Finishing and Packaging. The company strives to develop products that would surpass the client’s expectations. They do not compromise the quality of the elements. They have partnered with major brands across the globe and Present in Global big box retailers in US and European Markets as well.Some of their notable retail partners include Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, Sainsbury,and Tesco. Their dedication and perseverance have helped them to maintain their role as a trusted and reliable supplier.KSP Inc currentlyUS,Germany,UK,Denmark,France,Canada,Finland,Australia,Netherlands and Austria.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

National COVID lockdown not inevitable, UK foreign minister says

A national lockdown in England is not inevitable to contain an increase in COVID-19 cases, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday, adding that a localised approach could work if everyone stuck to the rules for their area.Asked...

Pompeo wraps up Asia tour in Vietnam following prisoner release

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wound up a visit to Asia in Vietnam on Friday after a tour marked by his repeated calls for help for the United States in confronting security threats posed by China. Vietnam, which also shares concern ab...

In Japan's Nagasaki, some glimmers of economic revival

On Japans southern tip, some initiatives to revitalise local businesses are making small but steady success, offering a silver lining for a region that has long suffered from an ageing population and declining economy.Nagasaki, which has se...

PM inaugurates 'Arogya Van' near Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Arogya Van, a garden housing medicinal plants and herbs, near the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya village of Gujarats Narmada district. Arogya Van health forest is spread over an area of about ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020