Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch gov't rejects KLM restructuring plan - ANP

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 13:57 IST
Dutch gov't rejects KLM restructuring plan - ANP
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Dutch government has rejected a restructuring plan presented by Air France-KLM's Dutch subsidiary due to what is sees as insufficient commitment by the company's workers to wage freezes, ANP reported on Friday.

Sources familiar with negotiations between the company and government confirmed reports by ANP and newspaper De Telegraaf were accurate. The Finance Ministry and KLM could not immediately comment.

Also Read: Dutch king cuts short vacation in Greece after criticism

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church, as France heightened its security alert amid religious and geopolitical tensions around cartoons of...

Judge: Ex-CIA officer spy case too complex for speedy trial

A case against a former CIA officer accused of spying for China is too complex for a trial to happen until at least September 2021, a judge has ruled. Prosecutors asked the judge to declare the case complex against Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, a...

WRAPUP 1-Killings in France trigger Bangladesh protests against Macron

Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Bangladesh on Friday after killings by a Tunisian migrant in a French church prompted a vow by President Emmanuel Macron to hold his ground against attacks on his countrys values and freedom of beli...

Suven Pharma Q2 net profit declines 20 pc at Rs 74 cr

Drug firm Suven Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 20.35 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 74.07 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 93 crore for the corresponding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020