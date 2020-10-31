Left Menu
Yamaha ties up with Amazon India to sell apparels, accessories online

Yamaha merchandise on the online market place will include a wide range of riding apparels such as T-Shirts, jackets, the two-wheeler maker said. Besides, the company will also retail other merchandise like stickers, key chains, along with other two-wheeler accessories, it added.

31-10-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Two-wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor on Saturday said it has tied up with Amazon India to sell its range of apparels and accessories online. This is for the first time in India that the company would sell its apparels and accessories online, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.

With this move Yamaha customers and motorcyclists will be able to buy a wide range of accessories and apparels for both motorcycles and scooters in an easy and convenient way through Amazon India, it added. Yamaha merchandise on the online market place will include a wide range of riding apparels such as T-Shirts, jackets, the two-wheeler maker said.

Besides, the company will also retail other merchandise like stickers, key chains, along with other two-wheeler accessories, it added. "We are continuously working to strengthen our online presence in the Indian market and today's announcement is another step in this direction to connect and communicate with our target audience," Yamaha Motor India Group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara said.

The company has recently started vehicle sales online and now it will widen its customer reach by offering riding apparels and accessories, he added..

