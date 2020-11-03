Amway India earmarks Rs 150cr for automation and digital transformation

Leading direct selling FMCG major, Amway India on Tuesday said as part of its digital transformation journey, an investment of Rs 150 crore is earmarked in India to boost its manufacturing automation, home delivery and to strengthen its digital capabilities. Amway globally, including in India, is in the process of integrating offline-to-online (O2O) to digitally support and enable its direct sellers to create communities unleashing the opportunity to build their business on social platforms around their passion for adventure, fitness, beauty or cooking.

"Digital is the most heavily invested function at Amway. The company has announced an investment of Rs 150 crore in India to boost manufacturing automation, home delivery and to strengthen its digital capabilities. With this investment, Amway India aims to improve its reach and an unparalleled user experience of direct sellers and consumers," the company said in a statement. Amway did not elaborate on details of the investment roadmap.

"As a part of Amway's 10-year growth vision, we had begun integrating offline-to-online (O2O), earlier this year, to drive targeted results. The on-going global pandemic has proved to be a catalyst for a smooth transition of our business from hi-touch to hi-tech.....We will continue to bolster our digital capabilities for ensuring efficient business functioning," Amway India CEO Anshu Budhraja said. "O2O - offline to online is the goal of all digital initiatives for Amway India and we want to see the majority of our sales happening through digital. With India becoming a mobile-first market, social platforms have turned into powerful discovery and leveraging this opportunity, we recently launched a mobile app to take online shopping on- the-go for our direct sellers," Amway head of digital strategy and innovation, Priya Dar said.