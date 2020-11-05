Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lal Bhatia and His Team Install Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines in Schools and Colleges of West Bengal

Lal Bhatia, who got popular because of his book 'Indicting Goliath' -- a real life story of a man who fought for justice without a lawyer in the US when fraudulent and false charges were levied against him, has used part of the proceeds from the sale of his book to donate sanitary pad vending machines in various girls' schools and colleges in West Bengal; distributed food to needy people in Kolkata and also distributed thousands of face masks in the recently celebrated Durga Puja.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:07 IST
Lal Bhatia and His Team Install Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines in Schools and Colleges of West Bengal
Lal Bhatia. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Lal Bhatia, who got popular because of his book 'Indicting Goliath' -- a real life story of a man who fought for justice without a lawyer in the US when fraudulent and false charges were levied against him, has used part of the proceeds from the sale of his book to donate sanitary pad vending machines in various girls' schools and colleges in West Bengal; distributed food to needy people in Kolkata and also distributed thousands of face masks in the recently celebrated Durga Puja. "Sanitary napkins are the need for every woman. They are an essential commodity and every girl must have access to it. I feel that less privileged young girls do not have access and that's why I felt that Team Indicting Goliath, needed to fulfil this void. We installed sanitary napkin vending machines in various schools and colleges of West Bengal. I am glad that young girls will get the necessary facilities," he said.

Meanwhile, Bhatia's book is based on unrefuted facts, evidence and testimony established based on extensive litigation that ensued in about 21 courts of the United States of America. Lal Bhatia, the author, was tortured, victimised, falsely convicted and falsely imprisoned. It took Bhatia 13 years to finally establish his innocence and return to India. "I wrote the book throughout my 13 years of incarceration. I penned out every minute detail and collected undisputed facts and evidence to support my claim and attached it to the book. Notion press was the only publishing company, who agreed to publish the book as it exposes the dark side of the system," said Bhatia.

"It was a thirteen-year agonizing journey through the perils of incarceration, one that tested every ounce of my integrity and physical endurance. Nobody assessed that the crime thrust on an individual could be a scam and a convoluted deflection to protect the mighty and the connected," he added. The book traces Bhatia's valiant efforts to bring light to gross injustices and apparent lacunae in the US administration.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Mellowing Conte sees Inter on the right track despite slipups

Bottom of their Champions League group and already five points off the lead in Serie A, Inter Milan have made an erratic start to the season, yet coach Antonio Conte believes they are firmly on the right track. Inter, beaten 3-2 at Real Mad...

Fernandes admits Man Utd 'did everything wrong' in 2-1 defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted that the side did everything wrong in a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir. United was stunned by Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday local time. Demba Ba and Edin Visca sco...

Pope shakes up running of Vatican funds after London property scandal

Pope Francis has stripped the Vaticans Secretariat of State of control over its own funds, moving them to the supervision of its economic offices in an attempt to contain the fallout of a scandal over a luxury London property deal. The Secr...

In COVID clampdown, China bars travellers from Britain, Belgium, India

China has barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain, Belgium, the Philippines and India, imposing some of the most stringent entry curbs of any country as global coronavirus cases surge.The restrictions, which cover those with valid visas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020