Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia says U.S. return to Paris Agreement, WHO under Biden would be welcome

Australia would welcome President-elect Joe Biden restoring the United States to the Paris climate accord, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, speaking as he faced renewed pressure himself to boost efforts to cut Australia's carbon emissions. "We would be welcoming the United States back into the Paris Agreement, somewhere we've always been," Morrison told reporters, saying a U.S. return to other global organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO) would also be welcome.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 07:39 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 07:39 IST
Australia says U.S. return to Paris Agreement, WHO under Biden would be welcome

Australia would welcome President-elect Joe Biden restoring the United States to the Paris climate accord, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, speaking as he faced renewed pressure himself to boost efforts to cut Australia's carbon emissions.

"We would be welcoming the United States back into the Paris Agreement, somewhere we've always been," Morrison told reporters, saying a U.S. return to other global organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO) would also be welcome. The United States formally withdrew from the Paris climate agreement last week, but Biden has promised to rejoin the Paris pact, and also commit to net zero emissions by 2050.

Although Australia state and territory governments have adopted the same 2050 target for net zero emissions, Morrison's federal government has yet to do so. Australia is a major exporter of fossil fuels, particularly coal, and Morrison said many countries have made qualified climate commitments. On Monday independent lawmaker Zali Steggall introduced a climate bill to federal parliament seeking a net zero target, saying Australia would be "the pariah of the international community" if it didn't strengthen its climate commitments.

Meanwhile, underlining Australia's frustration with the outgoing President Donald Trump's "America First" policies, Morrison said Australia would welcome the U.S. back to the WHO, and potentially the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, signed by Australia and 10 other countries in 2018. On Sunday, Morrison said Australia would also welcome the U.S. engaging with the World Trade Organization, because the way out of a global recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic is "market-based trade, fair trade, under the proper rules through the World Trade Organization".

Australia is currently embroiled in a worsening commercial and diplomatic relationship with China, its largest trading partner. Australian exporters have expressed concern that Chinese importers were warned off buying seven categories of Australian products from November 6.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said Chinese authorities had denied an "outright ban across a sweeping range of product categories", and products appeared to be moving through Chinese ports at this stage.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may launch its flagship Galaxy S smartphones more than a month earlier than expected in a bid to grab market share from Huawei and fend off competition from Apple Inc, three sources familiar with the matter said.H...

Australia says U.S. return to Paris Agreement, WHO under Biden would be welcome

Australia would welcome President-elect Joe Biden restoring the United States to the Paris climate accord, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, speaking as he faced renewed pressure himself to boost efforts to cut Australias carbon...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Biden win pumps up risk assets, dollar nurses losses

Shares surged, oil prices jumped and the dollar stayed weak on Monday as expectations of fewer regulatory changes and more monetary stimulus under U.S. president-elect Joe Biden supported risk appetite. The Democratic candidates victory at ...

Australia state unveils $23 bln energy roadmap in renewables push

Australias New South Wales NSW state said on Monday it would shift toward renewable energy from coal and aimed to lure A32 billion 23.3 billion of private investment into the sector in the next decade. Australias most populous state said it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020