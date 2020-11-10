Left Menu
Travel stocks lift London shares as higher unemployment rate weighs

London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday after scaling a near three-month high in the previous session, although gains were capped on a slightly stronger pound, while a higher jobless rate stoked fears of a faltering economic recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.6%.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday after scaling a near three-month high in the previous session, although gains were capped on a slightly stronger pound, while a higher jobless rate stoked fears of a faltering economic recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.6%. The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.5%, boosted by travel and leisure and aero stocks.

Official data showed layoffs in Britain hit a record high during the third quarter as the unemployment rate jumped to 4.8%, while surveys said consumer spending faded in October even as the re-introduction of lockdowns prompted a renewed stockpiling spree. Shares in Premier Foods Plc jumped 3.9% after it raised its full-year trading profit outlook and said it expects higher demand for its brands due to the recent government restrictions on eating out.

