Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota declares lockout at Bidadi manufacturing plant following workers' union protest

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has declared a lockout at its Bidadi manufacturing facility in Karnataka following workers' union members resorting to a sit in strike at the factory premises to protest against the suspension of a worker.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:37 IST
Toyota declares lockout at Bidadi manufacturing plant following workers' union protest
Image Credit: Flickr / by Neubie

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has declared a lockout at its Bidadi manufacturing facility in Karnataka following workers' union members resorting to a sit in strike at the factory premises to protest against the suspension of a worker. The company's Bidadi facility has two production plants with a total installed capacity of 3.10 lakh units per annum.

"Despite our efforts to maintain a cordial and healthy working environment based on active employee participation and maintaining desired level of discipline in the plant, one of the employees who has systematic record of misconducts was again involved in breach of discipline and unacceptable behaviour which is in violation of law and service policy of the company," TKM said in a statement. Accordingly, he has been placed under suspension pending enquiry in line with the company rules and applicable laws, it added.

The company noted that as per extant service rules and keeping in mind the principles of natural justice, all possible opportunities will be provided to the employee during the inquiry process. Currently, the TKM Union has resorted to an illegal sit-in strike and those team members are unlawfully staying in the company premises and compromising the COVID-19 guidelines, it said.

"Due to the current volatile atmosphere and to protect the safety of employees, the company is forced to declare a lockout until further notice," TKM said. Further, the company said communication and dialogue with relevant stakeholders is ongoing to try and resolve the issue.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

BCCI invites application for post of three national selectors

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI has invited applications for the post of three national selectors which are vacant after the end of Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi, and Jatin Paranjapes terms. The three new selectors will be p...

Inflow in gold ETFs drop 35 pc to Rs 384 cr in Oct

Gold exchange-traded funds ETFs witnessed an inflow of Rs 384 crore in October, a drop of 35 per cent from the preceding month, as investors are opting to invest money directly into equities. This also marked uninterrupted inflow for the se...

Landmines cleared from Falkland Islands 38 years after conflict

The final landmines on the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic have been cleared, Britain said on Tuesday, nearly 40 years after they were laid by Argentine forces when they seized the British territory. The removal of the mines meant th...

Manipur bypolls: BJP wins 1 seat, Independent supported by BJP wins 1

BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh won the by-election to the Wangoi seat, while Y Antas Khan, an Independent candidate supported by the saffron party bagged the Lilong seat in Manipur, officials said Tuesday. BJP candidates Paonam Brojen Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020