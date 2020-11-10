Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March next year

There are many accounts which are not linked with Aadhaar. "… by March 31, 2021, every account should have a PAN where needed and where applicable, and Aadhaar in every one of your accounts," Sitharaman said while addressing the 73rd annual general meeting of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA). "Whoever needs the card, RuPay will be the only card you will promote," she said. Sitharaman also said that the country is thirsting for large banks..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:12 IST
FM asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March next year

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked banks to ensure that all accounts are linked with Aadhaar numbers of respective customers by March 31, 2021. She said the financial inclusion story is not over and banks still have inclusion to carry forward. There are many accounts which are not linked with Aadhaar.

"… by March 31, 2021, every account should have a PAN where needed and where applicable, and Aadhaar in every one of your accounts," Sitharaman said while addressing the 73rd annual general meeting of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA). She said banks should discourage non-digital payments and should bank on promotion of digital payments techniques and also adopt many of the UPI driven payments.

"UPI should be a common parlance word in all our banks," the finance minister said, adding that banks should promote RuPay cards. "Whoever needs the card, RuPay will be the only card you will promote," she said.

Sitharaman also said that the country is thirsting for large banks..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 worsening food insecurity, driving displacement, warn UN agencies

In Populations at risk Implications of COVID-19 for hunger, migration and displacement, the UN World Food Programme WFP and the International Organization for Migration IOM urged the global community to step up support for the immediate a...

Gerard Butler to return for fourth installment of 'Olympus Has Fallen'

Actor Gerard Butler is all set to return for the fourth installment of the Olympus Has Fallen action franchise titled Night Has Fallen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth installment will be helmed by Ric Roman Waugh which Mill...

Shopian encouter: AK rifle, pistol and grenade recovered

The Indian Army on Tuesday recovered one pistol, one AK rifle, and one grenade from the Kutpora area of Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district in a joint operation in the area. At least two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in the opera...

Centre releases Rs 6,195 cr to 14 states 

The Centre has released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit grant. Based on the 15th Finance Commission interim recommendations, the Govt has released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states on accoun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020