Infosys launches applied AI for enterprises

IT services major Infosys on Tuesday launched Infosys applied AI to help enterprises adopt a comprehensive approach and roadmap to scaling enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) for their businesses. Infosys applied AI converges the power of AI, analytics and cloud to deliver new business solutions and perceptive experiences, and using Infosys applied AI, businesses can readily access, deploy and contextualize services from the applied AI cloud, a statement said.

The integrated offering will also future-proof and efficiently scale AI investments enterprise-wide while managing the risks, it added. The offering will serve businesses, across industries, in building resilience into their operating model and uncovering smart innovations that deliver renewed and intuitive customer experiences for the next normal, the statement said.

* * * * Flipkart to offer customised group health insurance coverage to customers Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it will now offer group health insurance issued by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance to its large and growing pan-Indian customer base. "India has a low penetration of health insurance, which is something that needs to be addressed, especially in these difficult times. We recognise the importance of health insurance and are trying to make it accessible and affordable for millions," Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head – Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart, said.

Customers opting for policies of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance on the Flipkart platform are not required to undergo any preemptive medical tests and the policy is issued against a declaration of good health, the statement said. The policies further safeguard individuals against medical expenses and hospitalisation expenses, while also covering alternate treatment methods such as Ayurvedic and Homeopathic for up to a certain percentage of the sum insured, it added.

* * * * Gabbardeals acquires InstaOne Software Pune-based Gabbardeals on Tuesday said it has acquired InstaOne Software for an undisclosed amount, a move that will help power 'local retailers' in India. InstaOne Software is a SaaS-based company providing end-to-end solutions enabling retail and distribution with seamless experience across channels.

Backed by Venture Catalysts, Gabbardeals is an integrated retail operating platform that connects brands, consumers, and retailers, and is working with local stores across the country to help them source better and sell better. "The acquisition will allow Gabbardeals to build a full stack of PoS systems to better last-mile connectivity and delivery of consumer electronics. They are putting technology in the hands of the neighbourhood retailer, helping them with better pricing and distribution," a statement said.

"Acquisition of InstaOne, along with its talented team of top performers, will tremendously accelerate GabbarDeals' pursuit of becoming a leading player in the Indian retail market," Niraj Raka, founder and CEO of Gabbardeals, Raka added. * * * * Tata AIA partners PayBima to sell its life insurance plans Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA Life) on Tuesday announced a partnership with PayBima, the digital arm of Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd, as a broker to distribute its life insurance plans.

The association is in line with Tata AIA Life’s mission to provide Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) to its customers and aims to make the process of buying life insurance solutions simple, easy, and convenient, it said in a release. As part of the agreement, PayBima.com will offer life insurance solutions of Tata AIA Life on its platform.

PayBima will leverage its analytics skill to offer personalised life insurance solutions best suited to the needs of its customers. PayBima will be fully integrated with Tata AIA Life digitally-led ecosystem to offer a seamless online buying experience by eliminating the need for physical documents, it said..