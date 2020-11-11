Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government forms inter-ministerial panel to boost country's capital goods sector

"It is in this light proposed an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) is being constituted with representation from all the concerned Ministries/Departments dealing with the CG sector and using CG machinery to regularly meet and deliberate to address the issues and bottleneck pertaining to the sector," the statement said. Any other relevant issue pertaining to the sector may also be brought before the committee with the prior approval of the chairman, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:17 IST
Government forms inter-ministerial panel to boost country's capital goods sector

The government on Wednesday said it has set up a 22-member inter-ministerial committee for strengthening India's capital goods sector through interventions that help it in contributing more actively towards achieving the target of a USD 5 trillion economy and a USD 1 trillion manufacturing sector. The committee will look into issues pertaining to the capital goods (CG) sector, including technology development, mother technology development, global value chains, testing, skill training, global standards, reciprocity issues and custom duties to make the sector globally competitive and to become the manufacturing hub for the world, an official statement said.

"Initiatives in the capital goods sector require in depth consultations and deliberations with all concerned Ministries/Departments on regular basis. "It is in this light proposed an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) is being constituted with representation from all the concerned Ministries/Departments dealing with the CG sector and using CG machinery to regularly meet and deliberate to address the issues and bottleneck pertaining to the sector," the statement said.

Any other relevant issue pertaining to the sector may also be brought before the committee with the prior approval of the chairman, it added. Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javadekar, in a tweet, said that the committee will work out ways and means to make the capital goods sector globally competitive.

The panel will help the Department of Heavy Industries in taking a holistic view for all the issues pertaining to the sector. The IMC under the chairmanship of Secretary, Department of Heavy Industries with representation of sufficiently senior-level officers from the concerned Ministries/Departments will meet quarterly.

Any other Department or expert as required may be invited by the chair, the statement said..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Stop spreading misinformation on NDA govt over flood relief'

The ruling TRS in Telangana should stop spreading misinformation against the NDA government over extending assistance to the state following the recent heavy rains and floods and other issues, Minister of state for Home and BJP leader G Kis...

Govt raises customs duty on certain components used to manufacture open cell

Customs duty of 5 per cent will be imposed from November 12 on the imports of components used in manufacturing of open cell for LEDLCD TV panels. In a notification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC said 5 per cent duty w...

Uflex Q2 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 222 cr

Packaging materials firm Uflex Ltd on Wednesday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 222 crore for the September quarter, helped by volumes growth. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 94.26 crore during the ...

Tracheostomy successfully performed on Soummitra Chatterjee

Tracheostomy was successfully performed on legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee on Wednesday at the private city hospital where he is admitted and doctors treating him are planning to conduct plasmapheresis to improve his overall condition, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020