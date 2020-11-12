British police detain man after car driven into police station

British police said they had detained a man after car was driven into a north London police station on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were on the scene and there were no reports of any injuries. "The vehicle remains at the scene. Specialist officers are in attendance while it is examined," the police said in a statement. "The police station has been evacuated and a large police cordon is in place."

