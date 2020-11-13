Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre looking at mining reforms: Mines Secretary

The statement assumes significance as the mines ministry had earlier sought suggestions from the general public, mining industry and other stakeholders on the proposed reforms in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. "While we are looking at mining reforms, amendments to the MMDR Act, the auction rules, etc, it needs to be mentioned that they are well progressing...," Jain was quoted as saying in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:52 IST
Centre looking at mining reforms: Mines Secretary

The Centre is looking at mining reforms, including amendments to the Mining Act and auction rules, Coal and Mines Secretary Anil Kumar Jain has said. These are progressing well and in the next six to eight weeks the reforms are likely get adopted in the statute book, he added. The statement assumes significance as the mines ministry had earlier sought suggestions from the general public, mining industry and other stakeholders on the proposed reforms in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

"While we are looking at mining reforms, amendments to the MMDR Act, the auction rules, etc, it needs to be mentioned that they are well progressing...," Jain was quoted as saying in a statement. He addressing the 'CEOs Roundtable on Propelling the Mining Industry Forward through Sustainable Technologies for Atmanirbhar Bharat', organised by Ficci. The government is trying to introduce a level playing field between PSUs and the private sector, he said.

"We are going to open the sector and reduce the requirement of exploration status. The licensing regime of the coal sector where there are milestones that you need to adhere to when in a mine, they have been lacking so far, we have been introducing them. "There will be a system of incentivizing early production. There will be a regime of 'reward and punish' in the mining sector," Jain added. He further said there has been a sea change in the way industries are working over the years and sustainability is the buzzword in the sector currently.

"It is high time all of us realise that the environment cannot be ascribed zero value. The public is aware and is demanding more action from the legislature and judiciary for a healthy environment and the industry realizes this as well," he pointed out..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar slips, Aussie gains, currency markets weigh up vaccine vs second wave

The dollar slipped on Friday, as investors enthusiasm about a possible COVID-19 vaccine was tempered by the second wave of the virus in the United States and Europe and the worlds top central bankers remained cautious about an economic reco...

Maha: Police return lost, stolen mobile phones worth lakhs

The police in Kalyan town ofMaharashtras Thane district on Friday returned lost andstolen mobile phones worth Rs 4.5 lakh to their ownersDeputy commissioner of police, Kalyan Vivek Pansarehanded over mobile phones to 27 persons at a functio...

People News Roundup: Four days of events planned to mark UK queen's 70 years on throne

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Four days of events planned to mark UK queens 70 years on throneBritain will hold a blockbuster weekend of celebrations in the summer of 2022, featuring an extra days public holiday, to m...

RPF officers to undergo initial training with IPS probationers in Hyderabad

Railway Protection Force officers will undergo initial training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy SVPNPA in Hyderabad along with the next batch of IPS probationers starting their first phase of training in the winter o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020