Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Completes Merger of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance with itself

We expect significant synergy potential based on our mature business practices such as high degree of automation and scale, leading to cost efficiencies and better operating ratios.” Mr. Ritesh Kumar, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd. said, “We welcome the policyholders and channel partners of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance into our family and assure them of a seamless transition and enhanced customer experience with the combined expertise of both the entities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:52 IST
HDFC ERGO General Insurance Completes Merger of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance with itself
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Becomes the one-stop-shop for all general and health insurance offerings of HDFC GroupMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)HDFC ERGO General Insurance (HDFC ERGO), India's third-largest general insurance company in the private sector, announces the completion of the merger of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance (formerly known as Apollo Munich Health Insurance) with HDFC ERGO. Pursuant to approval of the merger by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the receipt of final approval from IRDAI, the merger was given effect to on November 13, 2020. The merged entity is HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd. said, "The merger of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance with HDFC ERGO General Insurance is a moment of pride for us. This marks the second successful merger in India's general insurance sector, following the merger of L&T General Insurance and HDFC ERGO in 2017. It makes HDFC ERGO the one-stop-shop for all our general and health insurance offerings. Health insurance is expected to be one of the growth drivers for the general insurance industry, and with this merger, we are now a dominant player within the health insurance industry." Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Oliver Willmes, COO ERGO International & Director, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd. said, "The merger provides us with the opportunity to grow by increasing our footprint and distribution network, in line with our strategic objective to be amongst the top private insurers in our core markets. We fully believe in the HDFC ERGO management, which has done a great job putting tremendous effort into the merger of the two companies. We expect significant synergy potential based on our mature business practices such as high degree of automation and scale, leading to cost efficiencies and better operating ratios." Mr. Ritesh Kumar, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd. said, "We welcome the policyholders and channel partners of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance into our family and assure them of a seamless transition and enhanced customer experience with the combined expertise of both the entities. We also welcome the employees of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance into our family. Further, our existing policyholders and channel partners will now be able to access the wider product suite of the merged entity and the health insurance expertise and products of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance." Mr. Anuj Tyagi, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. said, "The merger of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance with HDFC ERGO culminates about 10 months of efforts to integrate both the entities. We would like to assure our policyholders of continuity of benefits, access to wider product suite and access to digital capabilities of HDFC ERGO. Our channel partners will now have access to the combined health insurance product suite of the merged entity." The merger makes HDFC ERGO the second largest private insurer in the Accident & Health Insurance business, expanding its product suite to 50+ products in this segment. In FY2019-20, the merged entity had an overall market share of 6.2% and an about 8% market share in the Accident & Health Insurance segment. The policyholders will continue to have access to the cashless network of 10,000+ hospitals. They will also benefit from the enhanced reach of HDFC ERGO, which is now present in 203 physical offices across 170 cities and another 250+ digital offices across the country. About HDFC ERGOHDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd. is a 51:49 joint venture between the Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC); India's premier Housing Finance Institution and ERGO Group AG; the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group of Germany. HDFC ERGO, the third largest General Insurance provider in the private sector, offers the complete range of general insurance products including Motor, Health, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space and Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space. Over the last few years, HDFC ERGO has constantly endeavoured to not just align itself to the evolving market needs, but instead be a pioneer in terms of its offerings. Having its ears to the ground has helped the Company create a stream of highly targeted new products and AI-based tools and technology. Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim process or a host of technologically innovative solutions, the Company has been able to delight its customers at every touch-point and every milestone. With a wide distribution network and a 24x7 support team, the Company has been offering seamless customer service and innovative products to its customers. Please log on to www.hdfcergo.com for more information on HDFC ERGO and the products and services offered by the Company

PWRPWR

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

G20 agrees debt framework to help poor countries hit by COVID

G20 finance ministers have agreed for the first time on a new joint framework for restructuring government debt, in anticipation that the coronavirus crisis will leave some poor countries in need of deep relief. The COVID-19 pandemic is str...

India's exports fall 5.12 pc to USD 24.89 bn in Oct

Indias exports fell 5.12 per cent to USD 24.89 billion in October after recording positive growth in September, on account of drop in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather and engineering goods, according to governmen...

Cube Highways to open customer amenity stores at key BPCL outlets

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL has joined hands with Cube Highways to open more one-stop trucker shops across the major highways to provide a host of value-added services to customers in general and truckers in particular...

FOREX-Dollar slips, Aussie gains, currency markets weigh up vaccine vs second wave

The dollar slipped on Friday, as investors enthusiasm about a possible COVID-19 vaccine was tempered by the second wave of the virus in the United States and Europe and the worlds top central bankers remained cautious about an economic reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020