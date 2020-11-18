Renowned experts and global presence to mark debut edition of INMEX SMM India Virtual Expo & Conference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): INMEX SMM India, the premier trade exhibition for the shipping and maritime industries, is all set to make its virtual debut with the INMEX SMM India Virtual Expo and Conference on November 19-20, 2020. The virtual show, organised by Informa Markets in India, will bring buyers and manufacturers from across the globe to conduct business and be a coveted conglomeration of global industry leaders, key decision makers, government agencies and key trade associations, to network, explore new business opportunities through a cutting-edge web-based platform as the economy readies to get back on track.

Due to the unprecedented disruption caused by COVID-19, global maritime trade has plunged by 4.1 per cent in 2020. The pandemic has sent shockwaves through supply chains, shipping networks and ports, leading to plummeting cargo volumes and foiling growth prospects. However, the news that the vaccines may soon be available presents a ray of hope and in such a scenario it is expected that the maritime trade growth may return to positive territory and expand by 4.8 per cent in 2021, assuming the world economic output recovers.

At the same time, there is a dire need for the maritime and shipping industries to brace for change and be well prepared for a transformed post-COVID-19 world. This show comes right after a landmark moment where the Ministry of Shipping has been renamed as Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, thereby various autonomous bodies like the Port Trusts, the inland waterways Authority of India and the Shipping Corporation of India will also come under the Ministry. The INMEX SMM India Virtual Expo & Conference will create a comprehensive platform for the Maritime industry, with key international and domestic exhibitor presence such as AH Wadia, IR Class & DNV-GL Singapore, HydroComp, Inc, TrueProp Software LLC, Metalock Brasil Ltda.

The visitor profile will include shipping and ship management companies, ship builders and designers, logistics providers, Indian Navy & Indian Coastguard, offshore and oil rig companies, Government officials and Port authorities. The inaugural panel at this one-of-a-kind expo will include esteemed dignitaries such as Sabyasachi Hajara, Retd, CMD, Shipping Corporation of India, Chairman, INMEX SMM Advisory Board; Rear Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard (Mumbai); Chris Ulrich Selbach -Business Unit Director, Hamburg Messe Und Congress GmbH; Dr Malini V Shankar, IAS (Retd), Vice Chancellor, Indian Maritime University & Chairperson, The National Shipping Board, Government of India; Amitabh Kumar, IRS, Director General of Shipping, Directorate General of Shipping, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Government of India, and Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India.

With strong allegiance from the industry, the INMEX SMM India Virtual Expo and Conference is well received and supported by international and Indian associations such as Institute of Marine Engineers, The Foreign Ship-owners Representatives and Ship Managers Association (FOSMA), The Maritime Association of Shipowners, Ship Managers and Agents (MASSA), Maritime Association of Nationwide Shipping Agencies - India (MANSA) and International partners support from Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH. The virtual expo includes a content rich two-day conference, with thought leaders in the domain discussing 'Maritime India -Vision 2030 Document'; 'Shipping 2020 -Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic'; 'Decarbonisation In A Post-COVID-19 World?'; 'Design optimization for Fuel Reduction and Greenhouse gas Mitigation'; 'The Future of Sealane Security'; 'Coastal shipping and Transport via Inland Waterways & Water Transport in Cities'; 'Digital and Technological Advancements in the Shipping Industry'; 'Cyber security On board Ships' and 'India as a Net Security Provider', among others. Leading speakers at the conference include Guy Platten, Secretary General, International Chamber of Shipping, H K Joshi, CMD, Shipping Corporation of India, Madhu Nair, CMD, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Captain S M Halbe, CEO, The Maritime Association of Shipowners, Ship Managers and Agents (MASSA), Christopher Palsson, Managing Director, Maritime Insight, Head of Consulting, Lloyd's List Intelligence, Maritime Intelligence and Mr. Girish Sreeraman, Area Manager Maritime - India, Srilanka, Bangladesh and Thailand at DNV GL - Maritime.

"The Indian shipping industry plays a vital role in sustaining growth in the country's trade and commerce. On an average, 95 per cent of India's trading by volume and 70 per cent by value is done through maritime transport. In the last couple of years, the Centre has been giving tremendous impetus to both coastal shipping and IWT to reduce logistics cost to less than 10 per cent of GDP - on par with developed countries such as Germany - from the present 13 per cent," Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, speaking on the announcement of the INMEX SMM India Virtual Expo and Conference. "Both major and non-major ports have attracted huge investment and enough capacity has been created. There has been a stress on the PPP model to develop various facilities like terminals, jetties, ferrying services, along with the promotion of river cruise tourism and water transportation. However, the pandemic this year has also exposed how unprepared the sector seemed to be in the face of such a crisis, and the urgent need of future-proofing the sector by investing in risk management and emergency response preparedness in transport and logistics," Yogesh Mudras said.

"Our objective in hosting the INMEX SMM India Virtual Expo & Conference is to create a comprehensive platform for the Maritime industry for vital business continuity, conversations and connections when face to face interactions are still deemed difficult," he further added. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)