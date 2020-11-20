Inspira Enterprise Acquires SmartCirqls Infotech's Splunk Business

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Inspira Enterprise, the leading name in end-to-end IT solutions, known for its path-breaking technologies and a market leader in cybersecurity consultancy, announced the acquisition of SmartCirqls Infotech's Splunk business unit, well known for their platform capability in Cybersecurity and Big Data Analytics. Inspira crosses the Rs 1000 crores mark with nearly 50 per cent of revenues coming from cybersecurity and analytics with this acquisition. The company plans to build a strong 100 member team dedicated to advanced analytics in the next two years. It predicts USD 4 million of additional revenue during the first year and further expansion of territories.

Acquiring the analytics business unit from SmartCirqls will consolidate Inspira's hold in the industry by extending its capability beyond security operations into advanced security analytics and automation. Inspira's IT infrastructure and networking business will also expand capabilities in AIOps, IT Operational Analytics, and machine learning based IT Service Intelligence, enhancing Inspira's position as an IT transformation leader. Speaking on the acquisition, Manoj Kanodia, CEO Inspira, said, "The acquisition of SmartCirqls Infotech's analytics capability will help us consolidate our leadership position in the Cybersecurity and Big Data space. This acquisition is in line with our vision to become a global player while accelerating our services revenue growth. It will enhance our capabilities on the Splunk platform, in addition to allowing us to set up and manage large Cybersecurity and IT Operation and Transformation projects across the globe."

Inspira's core vision is to provide high quality, cost-efficient, and highly secured IT solutions that enable the convergence of applications and emerging technologies for e-Governance, BFSI, and Enterprises. Affirmative on the acquisition, Chetan Jain, Director, Inspira, said, "The acquisition will augment our capabilities to deliver services on Data Analytics (to a whole lot of things) empowering our customers to thrive in their Data-enabled Digital transformation journey. That will enhance our capability in IT, DevOps, and Security enabling us to deliver transformation services analysing data from any source and on any timescale to provide customized insights. This acquisition enhances our ability to provide analytics for various business requirements, like Fraud & Operational Analytics for BFSI, Operational Analytics for Manufacturing in Oil & Gas, Power; Integrated IT Operations, Security Operations monitoring across multiple uses, especially cloud infrastructure."

"We are very excited about becoming a part of Inspira Enterprise. We have long envisioned expanding our footprint across global regions, and Inspira's reach, coupled with SmartCirqls' delivery capability on Splunk, will truly allow us to put this larger vision into practice. The capability we have built over these last few years, and the strong partnership with Splunk will attain its full potential on a global scale. We will also be able to tap into Inspira's pool of broader services to provide our existing customers with managed service offerings," said Vishal Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, SmartCirqls Infotech. Inspira has helped clients maximize their business performance with domain expertise, innovative solution consulting, and comprehensive, full-spectrum services. The company's clientele includes Central & State Governments, Defense, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, IT/ITeS, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Smart City, and Enterprise verticals.

Started in 2009, Inspira Enterprise is a leading digital transformation organization which acts as a one-stop solution for all your IT & Enterprise need. Its path-breaking technologies and years of experience make it a market leader in the Cybersecurity consultancy space. Apart from that, Inspira is an expert in Networking & Data Center with dedicated next-gen digital transformation which includes Blockchain, Big Data & Analytics, and Cloud Computing technologies & Managed Services. Inspira's offerings surround everything from, Cloud Consultancy, implementation, and migration from certified professional, IT Implementation, Support & Managed Services, Software Upgrade and Updates. Headquartered in Mumbai, Inspira has satellite offices across the country, with business expanded to Singapore, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kenya, Ethiopia & the USA. www.inspiraenterprise.com. Partnering with analytics platforms from industry leaders such as Splunk, Microstrategy, and Elastic. SmartCirqls helps organisations unlock the value from their enterprise data, and strongly believes that actionable data is the future of real time business. Founded in 2012, SmartCirqls set up shop in Mumbai as Splunk Partner and until 2016 they were the only Splunk partner in India. Over the years, SmartCirqls has served customers in domestic and international markets as Splunk's Reseller Partner, Distributor, OEM Accredited Professional Services Provider, and Elite Partner. SmartCirqls has been a key partner on multiple large scale Splunk deployments, in both private and public sector enterprises. www.smartcirqls.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Sebi bars Indian Infotech, 4 individuals from securities market for up to 1 year