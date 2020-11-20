Left Menu
Max Life to Host 'Dream it, Ace it' - A Unique Career Opportunity Webinar for Aspiring Agent Advisors

This opportunity will ensure that the agent advisors get the right grooming and training to ensure impactful business engagements, and build a better future. The webinar will host the celebrated power couple, Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi, who will inspire the aspirants with their remarkable life stories that became realities through hard work, passion, perseverance, and grit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:12 IST
Ropes in Lara Dutta & Mahesh Bhupathi to talk about the importance of dreams and professional perseverance New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“Max Life”/“Company”) is hosting ‘Dream it, Ace it’ - a unique career opportunity webinar for aspiring life insurance agents on November 21, 2020. The one-of-its-kind webinar will see the presence of actress Lara Dutta and husband, celebrated tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, who will engage with the attendees and share their professional journeys, driving the message of hard work, ambition, and perseverance amongst the audience.

In today’s scenario, where financial protection has become the buzzword in our lives, agent advisors are the evangelists who are leading these conversations in the society. Right from enlightening customers on their real value to ensure that they buy the right life insurance plan for themselves and their loved ones, agent advisors are helping drive insurance industry uptake across the country. To increase the awareness and understanding of this noble profession, the Max Life career opportunity webinar will offer insights to aspirants into the importance of serving society while ensuring a secure livelihood for themselves. This opportunity will ensure that the agent advisors get the right grooming and training to ensure impactful business engagements, and build a better future.

The webinar will host the celebrated power couple, Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi, who will inspire the aspirants with their remarkable life stories that became realities through hard work, passion, perseverance, and grit. V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life says, “At Max Life Insurance, our agent advisors are the lifeline of the agency channel and form an integral pillar of our organization’s strength. Through our unique ‘Dream it, Ace it - Career Opportunity’ webinar, we look forward to enhancing our ‘Culture of Heroes’ commitment and enabling aspirant agent advisors to pursue a valuable career in the field of insurance distribution.” He adds, “We are pleased to have personalities like Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi who have had such remarkable career trajectories in their respective fields, speak to these aspirants on how one can make their own dreams come true. We are certain their message on the importance of hard work, passion, and dedication will resonate with the audiences, inspiring them to build a great future.” Scheduled for 10 am IST on November 21, 2020, those interested in the ‘Dream it, Ace it - Career Opportunity’ webinar can register at bit.ly/38LVdxf About Max Life Insurance (www.maxlifeinsurance.com) Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (“Max Life”) is a joint venture between Max Financial Services Ltd. and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of the Max group, an Indian multi business corporation, while Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance is a member of MS&AD Insurance group.

Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multichannel distribution including agency and third distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over almost two decades through need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per public disclosures, during the financial year 2019-20, Max Life achieved gross written premium of Rs. 16,184 crore. As on 31st March 2020, the Company had Rs. 68,471 crore of assets under management (AUM) and a Sum Assured in Force of Rs. 913,660 crore.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com. PWR PWR

