Seven accident victims rescued by Army in J-K's Rajouri

Seven people, including three women, were rescued by Army troops after their vehicle slipped and toppled on the Mughal road in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Sunday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-11-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 13:58 IST
Seven people, including three women, were rescued by Army troops after their vehicle slipped and toppled on the Mughal road in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Sunday. A mini-load carrier, carrying seven passengers, slipped and toppled on the road near Poshana on Saturday evening, the spokesman said.

Seeing the accident, he said, jawans from Army post acted swiftly and saved all the seven trapped passengers, including three women. Later on the vehicle was recovered and passengers were provided necessary first aid and refreshments on the spot, the spokesman said, adding that the passengers thanked the men in uniform and locals who responded in no time to provide the necessary help.

