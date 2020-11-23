EbixCash acquires AssureEdge Global to strengthen back office offerings

EbixCash, a subsidiary of Ebix Inc which provides on-demand software and e-commerce services to insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, has acquired 70 per cent stake in BPO company AssureEdge Global Services for undisclosed amount. AssureEdge is recognised as an independent customer retention and customer response organisation in India, with a variety of BPO offerings via six contact centres across the country, EbixCash said in a statement.

The BPO company with 1,800 employees serves a number of industries and clients that have cross-selling value for EbixCash services, it said, adding, AssureEdge CEO and founder Bhupesh Tambe will continue to lead the company with a 30 per cent stake in the venture. The company will be rebranded as EbixCash Global BPO services, it added.

"AssureEdge can serve to handle fulfilment, collections and last mile delivery for EbixCash, as we converge it with our EbixCash financial and insurance technology platforms," Robin Raina, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO, Ebix said. The company will be serving pre-sales and post-sales support for the BSE Ebix insurance platform, besides providing an end-to-end fulfillment solution to banks on lending, wealth management, asset management and credit card processing solutions for banks and financial institutions, he added.