Left Menu
Development News Edition

M3M, Salarpuria, 2 others bid for commercial proj in Gurugram

Realty firms M3M India, Salarpuria Sattva and Ahmedabad-based Safal group as well as businessman Madhav Dhir have put in separate bids to acquire a commercial project in Gurugram through an insolvency process, sources said. They have submitted resolution plans to acquire debt-ridden Dignity Buildcon, which owns three commercial towers on the Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:06 IST
M3M, Salarpuria, 2 others bid for commercial proj in Gurugram

Realty firms M3M India, Salarpuria Sattva and Ahmedabad-based Safal group as well as businessman Madhav Dhir have put in separate bids to acquire a commercial project in Gurugram through an insolvency process, sources said. They have submitted resolution plans to acquire debt-ridden Dignity Buildcon, which owns three commercial towers on the Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram. The buildings in the tower are almost complete, they added.

According to the sources, M3M has offered around Rs 530 crore. The bids of Safal group and Salarpuria Sattva are valued at Rs 487 crore and Rs 417 crore, respectively. Madhav Dhir -- son of Alchemist ARC's promoter Alok Dhir -- has put in a bid for Rs 491 crore. All the four bidders have offered to pay some amount upfront to creditors and the rest in installments over the next three to four years, the sources said.

Further, the sources said that M3M has offered Rs 21 crore upfront and rest will be paid in four-yearly installments. Salarpuria Sattva has offered an upfront amount of Rs 125 crore while Safal group and Madhav Dhir have offered around Rs 80 crore each. Dignity Buildcon has a debt of over Rs 1,000 crore. Blackstone, Standard Chartered and Alchemist group are the major lenders and are also part of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), the sources said.

There are eight financial creditors, including three Blackstone group firms. The sources said the lenders will soon vote on the resolution plans submitted by the four parties.

Dignity Buildcon went into insolvency process last year. When contacted, M3M group and Salarpuria declined to comment while Safal group and Madhav Dhir could not be contacted for comments.

Gurugram-based M3M group is a leading realty firm in the national capital region. It has sold properties worth Rs 2,000 crore and derived eight projects in the last six months. The company is also buiding the Trump Tower in Gurugram. Bengaluru-based Salarpuria Sattva is a major real estate player in south India. It is mainly into commercial real estate.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britains AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90 effective without any serious side effects, while the United States and Germany said they could start inoculating their citizens by next month.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an i...

NAFSCOB chief Dileepbhai Sanghani elected as NCUI President

IFFCO Vice Chairman Dileepbhai Sanghani was unanimously elected as the President of National Cooperative Union of India NCUI on MondayHe is also the Chairman of National Federation of State Cooperative Banks Ltd NAFSCOB. &#160; &#160; &#160...

AU Small Finance Bank sells Aavas Financiers' shares worth Rs 530 cr

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd on Monday sold 35 lakh shares of Aavas Financiers Ltd worth Rs 530 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available on the BSE, AU Small Finance Bank offloaded a total of 35,00,000 sh...

Delhi's air quality slips to 'very poor' due to slow winds; Dip in stubble burning

After nearly 10 days, Delhis air quality deteriorated on Monday to the very poor category and is likely to worsen in the next two days due to slow winds and low ventilation, government agencies said. Stubble burning, which accounted for 12 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020