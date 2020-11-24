Local train services on Harbour line disrupted

Suburban train services on the Central Railway's Harbour line in Mumbai were disrupted on Tuesday evening after a portion of a boundary wall fell near tracks between Kurla and Chunabhatti stations, an official said. The incident occurred around 4:15 pm when some dismantling work was going on, he said, adding that the services were stopped for the safety of passengers.

"Nobody was injured in the incident," a Central Railway spokesperson said, adding that the services will be restored soon. Harbour line provides connectivity to Navi Mumbai and Western suburbs from South Mumbai.

About 10 lakh commuters travel on this route on an average every day. Currently, Central Railway is operating a limited number of suburban trains restricted to essential services staff and others.